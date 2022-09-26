Read full article on original website
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
Digital Trends
This new Google Lens feature looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie
Google has introduced AR Translate as part of a trio of updates for Google Lens that are aimed at taking image translation further into the future. The company held a demonstration at the Google Search On 2022 conference on Wednesday to show that AR Translate can use AI to make images featuring a foreign language look more natural after text is translated to another language.
Gizmodo
Look Out for 'Water Stained' Images When Accessing Google Photos
Seeing corrupted photos in your Google Photos library? This has become a “trending” issue on the Google support pages in recent days. Fortunately, Google knows about it and plans to dole out a fix. It started with a Google Photos support thread that cropped up over the weekend...
packagingoftheworld.com
ACADEMIC PLANNER COVER DESIGN VOLUME 8.0
I have designed some of the Academic Planner Covers and here are 4 of those. Those covers were designed for Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publisher. Those 4 designs are sorted by some trendy geometric shape design concepts with eye soothing colours. All of the designs are created on the Adobe...
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today
Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale and you may be wondering what it is. After all, it’s a brand-new sales event by Amazon so that means very new territory for everyone. Don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about the potentially very exciting new sales event! Read on while we take you through it.
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Digital Trends
The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube just announced a few new updates to the video-sharing platform’s watching experience on TVs and a couple of them were particularly noteworthy. On Tuesday, YouTube announced one of those updates via a tweet, saying that viewers can now watch YouTube videos with 5.1 surround sound “on any TV that supports it.”
Digital Trends
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on Friday
Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company’s AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot — also referred to as Optimus — will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks. The first major...
Digital Trends
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, September 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#466)
Trying to solve Wordle #466 for September 28, 2022, and need some help?. It’s Wednesday, Wordle fans. We’re halfway through the work week and onto a brand new Wordle. How’s that win streak looking? Whatever your record looks like, we’re positive you’ve got today’s Wordle in the bag.
Digital Trends
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What’s new?
If you were a loyal AirPods Pro user waiting for the next-gen to drop, we have good news for you. Apple finally launched the upgraded, second-generation AirPods Pro at their September 2022 event, leaving fans wondering if the new version is worth the investment. To make the decision easier for you, we break down the major differences between the new AirPods Pro 2 and their predecessor so you can clearly see what’s new and decide if you’d like to pick up a pair of the new buds. But let’s be honest, this second-generation of AirPods Pro basically pick up where their sibling left off and pretty much make them better in every way. For comparison’s sake, though, here we go.
agritechtomorrow.com
Designing a True Maintenance-free Pivot
Engineers working in the agricultural industry can benefit greatly from implementing true maintenance- free pivots within their machinery. Maintenance-free pivots have several benefits that can help significantly increase efficiency within the agricultural field. Here, we will compare true maintenance-free designs with alternative designs, as well as go into the requirements for creating a true maintenance-free pivot.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Digital Trends
Netflix is building its own internal video game studio in Finland
Netflix has announced that it is building an in-house mobile games studio for Netflix Games in Helsinki, Finland. Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of Games Studios, said in a press release Monday that Finland is the perfect place for Netflix Games to call home, as it is the birthplace of “some of the best game talent in the world,” such as Angry Birds creator Rovio and Next Games. Netflix acquired the latter studio earlier this year.
Review: Ardbeg Latest Is Both Peaty and Tropical
What we’re drinking: Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old Batch 4. Where it’s from: Established in 1815, the Islay-based Ardbeg has a reputation for producing an extremely peaty and smoky single malt. Which has many fans; this year, Ardberg won the Distillery of the Year Award at the International Whisky Competition.
Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days
It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
Digital Trends
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: What to expect from the second sale
Prime Day has come and gone and Black Friday hasn’t quite reached us yet, and if you’re in the market for one of the best laptops you may be wondering when you can catch a major discount. As it turns out, Amazon has confirmed it will be holding a second major shopping event in 2022. The Prime Early Access Sale will be taking place on October 10 and October 11, and it will be a great opportunity for anyone who missed out on Prime Day deals to grab a new laptop at a great price.
Try This DIY Hack To Hide Your Sliding Glass Doors
Transforming your sliding glass doors is just a DIY hack away with these two ideas that'll actually hide your sliding doors by turning them into something new.
Engadget
'Overwatch 2' moderation tools include voice chat transcriptions and SMS verification
Overwatch 2 is set to go live and free-to-play on October 4th, and in preparation for the big day, Blizzard has outlined a suite of moderation tools aimed at curbing abusive and disruptive player behavior. The new system will require a phone number to be linked to every account, and will introduce audio transcriptions of reported voice chat interactions, among other changes. Blizzard is calling the initiative Defense Matrix, named after D.Va's hologram shield ability.
Ars Technica
Apple backtracks, will extend Stage Manager multitasking support to older iPads
When Apple delayed iPadOS 16 in August, one of the primary culprits was the new "Stage Manager" multitasking feature. Stage Manager was meant to extend a new multi-window multitasking model to the iPad, but developers and people who cover Apple for a living have been complaining about stability and unpredictable behavior for months, problems that were still present even in recent betas. Controversially, the feature also required a recent M1-powered iPad Pro or Air to work.
