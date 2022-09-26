Guests can learn to luge at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

People in Muskegon can learn to luge at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

At Muskegon Luge Adventures Sports Park, certified coaches will teach guests about the parts of a sled, proper technique, how to steer, and assist guests in sliding the 650-foot luge track.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park’s luge track is one of four tracks in the United States It is also the only artificial track made from natural ice instead of refrigerated. The track consists of six curves and two starting areas.

Visitors who wish to participate must sign a waiver after purchasing tickets. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian. The minimum height requirement to participate is 48 inches tall. The minimum weight requirement is 65 pounds.

Tickets for Learn to Luge events can be purchased online .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube