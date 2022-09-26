74-year-old man in critical condition after he was struck by vehicle

Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

According to police, a motorist was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard and saw the 74-year-old man between two lanes of traffic. Police said the driver swerved but could not avoid striking

the man.

Police said the 74-year-old appeared to be crossing southbound when he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing and was reportedly not in the crosswalk. He is in critical condition at ECMC.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any information to call (716) 286-4563.