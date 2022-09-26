Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Old Town Albuquerque gazebo featuring live music Balloon Fiesta week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta aren’t limited to the balloon field – the whole city will be buzzing with activity. Old Town Albuquerque will be featuring a wide variety of live music options between September 30 and October 9. The music will be happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. […]
KOAT 7
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
rrobserver.com
Why wait till December? Celebrate Christmas Oct. 6 in Rio Rancho
A scene from the Christmas Cantata, coming to the Rio Rancho Events Center for one performance on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo) You’ve heard of Christmas in July, and you know all about Christmas in December. How about Christmas in October – in Rio Rancho?. The...
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
rrobserver.com
Rally in The Desert nets 16 tons of illegal trash
Rio Rancho – More than 16 tons of trash was removed from Rio Rancho open spaces during Mayor Gregg Hull’s Rally in the Desert. This past weekend marked the 4th annual “Rally In The Desert,” continuing the cleanup of illegal dumpsites in Rio Rancho. “The Rally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
KRQE News 13
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho needs more art
I have been a resident of Rio Rancho for 17 years and there are many things I love about being a Rio Rancho resident. Having lived in Santa Fe for 15 years previously, what I feel is greatly lacking is art. There is no art in Rio Rancho. I drive...
rrobserver.com
Time for EVs — PNM, Avangrid hold show in Santa Fe
(Courtesy of Google Commons) Albuquerque – On Oct. 1, PNM and AVANGRID will host an Electric Vehicle Car Show on the Santa Fe Plaza. The event begins at 10 am and is open to the public. PNM is encouraging residents to show case their EVs, and there will be...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico discusses latest adoption events
Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets. This week they brought by Cantaloupe a...
rrobserver.com
Repeat of the past two days, a day for pink
Today will be a repeat of the past two days and will be sunny and clear with some light breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Moisture slowly begins to decrease over the central region.”. Wednesday is a good day to wear pink. If you don’t know, this is a...
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
KOAT 7
Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
Comments / 1