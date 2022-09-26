I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO