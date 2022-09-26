ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Arizona Wildcats men's basketball uniforms pay tribute to legendary 1988 squad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats reviewed their new basketball uniforms Wednesday. The uniforms, which dispense with the gradient color scheme from the past several years, recall the lettering and look that the team wore in the era of its first Final Four appearance in 1988. The shorts include "CATS" plastered on the side of the shorts.
5-Star SF Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball for Red-Blue Game

As Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball puts focus on the recruiting class of 2024, 5-Star Small Forward Carter Bryant is set to visit for the Red-Blue Game. It wasn’t long ago that Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd offered Carter Bryant was offered, and already the Wildcats are pulling out all the stops in recruiting the highly-touted 2024 five-star small forward.
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s home game vs. Oregon

Not too early, not too late. Arizona’s Oct. 8 home game against the Oregon Ducks will kick off at 6 p.m. PT, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will mark the third consecutive game the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are on the Pac-12 Network, following this past weekend’s 49-31 loss at Cal and the upcoming home game against winless Colorado. And like the matchup with the Buffaloes, it will start as the sun is going down in Tucson.
Ex-Cat Reggie Geary: Documentary a 'beautiful tribute' to Lute Olson's life, career

Lute Olson cut a dashing figure during his two-plus decades as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach. Just ask his players. “When they talked about Lute’s presence, whether it was his height oar his perfect hair, (they mentioned) the presence he commanded when he walked into a room,” said Brett Rapkin, producer of the upcoming documentary film, “Lute.” “Channing Frye talked in the film about his mom saying, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking white man’ when Lute walked into the room.”
ralphiereport.com

California guard commits to Tad Boyle and Colorado basketball

While the Colorado Buffaloes are in the process of lighting the football program on fire, Tad Boyle and the basketball Buffs are plugging away at their highest sustained level...of all time? It’s up there. Now Courtney Anderson is part of that high watermark. Anderson is another California guard. If...
allsportstucson.com

Santa Rita cancels football season

Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
momcollective.com

Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
Small plane crashes near Tucson; unclear if pilot survived

TUCSON, Ariz. — A small plane crashed south of Tucson on Wednesday, but authorities didn't immediately say if there was a fatality. Federal Aviation Administration officials said only a pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it went down near Flying Diamond Airport in Sahuarita shortly after noon.
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson

IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson restaurant Wings Over Broadway is closing its doors permanently this week, the owner recently announced. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure is largely due to road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic n recent years. The owner credited...
