Vinton, TX

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials

EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
