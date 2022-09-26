Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
22 WSBT
Mishawaka welcomes first Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Saint Joseph County welcomed its second Safe Haven Baby Box today. It's the first one in Mishawaka, located at Fire Station 3 on Douglas Road. The Safe Haven Baby Box offers mothers an anonymous and safe way to surrender their newborn babies. Mishawaka Mayor Dave...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More ways to become an Indiana teacher amid shortage
There are more pathways than ever before for people to teach students in the classroom. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are now 10 licensure pathways for people to earn a teaching license. While this is helping schools in the state fill positions amid a teacher shortage, it...
abc57.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Harrison Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
wbaa.org
INDOT seeks temporary winter workers with statewide job fairs
From Elkhart to Indianapolis to Terre Haute, INDOT will have 13 in-person job fairs open Wednesday. The annual event helps get temporary employees to meet extra winter road maintenance needs. The job, which lasts five months, involves repairing traffic signs, snow removal and other duties. It starts at $20 an...
WNDU
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools use emergency permits amid teacher shortage
Schools across the nation are trying to find ways to combat the teacher shortage. It is one of the reasons why schools are employing teachers on Emergency Permits. It is a way for schools to fill high need areas with teachers who don’t have a license to teach in that area.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
22 WSBT
LaPorte work release program in jeopardy
La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
22 WSBT
Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change
South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
22 WSBT
South Bend hosts historic preservation conference
A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
22 WSBT
Falloween Fest raises money for John Glenn High School seniors
A local high school is wrapping up a weekend of fall festivities. John Glenn High School held its annual Falloween Fest this past weekend. Families had the chance to enjoy festival rides, live music, magic shows and food. Students, faculty and other community groups host the event each year. The...
