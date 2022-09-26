ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkerton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Mishawaka welcomes first Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Saint Joseph County welcomed its second Safe Haven Baby Box today. It's the first one in Mishawaka, located at Fire Station 3 on Douglas Road. The Safe Haven Baby Box offers mothers an anonymous and safe way to surrender their newborn babies. Mishawaka Mayor Dave...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Harrison Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walkerton, IN
Local
Indiana Health
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
wbaa.org

INDOT seeks temporary winter workers with statewide job fairs

From Elkhart to Indianapolis to Terre Haute, INDOT will have 13 in-person job fairs open Wednesday. The annual event helps get temporary employees to meet extra winter road maintenance needs. The job, which lasts five months, involves repairing traffic signs, snow removal and other duties. It starts at $20 an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Food Security#Socialization#Food Desert
WNDU

‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum

Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month

It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte work release program in jeopardy

La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
22 WSBT

Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change

South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw

Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WARSAW, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bucky

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend hosts historic preservation conference

A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Falloween Fest raises money for John Glenn High School seniors

A local high school is wrapping up a weekend of fall festivities. John Glenn High School held its annual Falloween Fest this past weekend. Families had the chance to enjoy festival rides, live music, magic shows and food. Students, faculty and other community groups host the event each year. The...
WALKERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy