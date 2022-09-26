ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Aurora Cannabis#22nd Century#Canopy#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cannabis Stock Movers#Medmen Enterprises Mmnff#Icanic Brands#Icnaf#Century Group Xxii#Sndl#Cresco Labs Crlbf#Trulieve Cannabis#Tcnnf#Green Thumb Industries#Acb
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
RETAIL
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2022

• Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • VIA optronics VIAO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $42.07 million. • CarMax KMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 456 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Visa V was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CarMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

CarMax KMX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CarMax missed estimated earnings by 43.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $1.39. Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same period last...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy