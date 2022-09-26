ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Photos: Midtown Union development officially opens

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2wXJ_0iB54pps00
    Midtown Union (Images courtesyCourtesy Granite Properties)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuAan_0iB54pps00
    The Yard, the amenity terrace of the Midtown Union office building
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8Zr4_0iB54pps00
    A conference room in the Midtown Union office building.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFjtA_0iB54pps00
    The lobby of the Midtown Union office building.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr6eF_0iB54pps00
    MOVE fitness center at the Midtown Union office building.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXqLp_0iB54pps00
    The lounge at the Midtown Union office building.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kx7bE_0iB54pps00
    Another view of The Yard.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snqv2_0iB54pps00
    One of @joekingatl’s murals on the Spring Street side of Midtown Union.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRnxm_0iB54pps00
    Aveline lounge at the Kimpton Shane Hotel.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009fh4_0iB54pps00
    The bar at Hartley Kitchen & Bar at Kimpton Shane Hotel.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) and Granite Properties have officially opened Midtown Union , the mixed-use development featuring office, residential, hotel, and retail.

The project’s Class-AA office tower and the Mira at Midtown Union residential tower opened in July, and The Kimpton Shane Hotel opened on Sept. 21.

“Midtown Union is a place that connects people. It brings people together through the mix of office, living, hotel, and retail uses and onsite amenities. The new extension of Arts Center Way allows people to take a quick walk to the nearby Arts District for inspiration and culture. Given the location’s walkability and proximity to nearby transportation hubs, it also provides quick access to other parts of Atlanta,” said John Robbins, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties, said in a press release. “The Class-AA office building places our customer experience and wellbeing at the forefront. Its social spaces, inspiring outdoor amenities, and wellness features make for an inviting and productive work environment,” he added.

Class-AA office Tower

The 26-story, 612,000 square feet office tower is designed to achieve LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications. It is developed by MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties, amenities include a 12,000 square foot outdoor terrace on the 8th floor connecting a fitness center, boardroom, conference meeting facilities and lounge. The building also offers a “touchless experience” through contactless smart card access throughout the building, hands-free entry doors, and destination dispatch elevators, which users can summon via a mobile app.  Invesco has leased 300,000 square feet in Midtown Union for its future global headquarters and will begin relocating in early 2023.

Mira at Midtown Union

The 26-story, 355 luxury unit residential tower is developed by MetLife Investment Management and StreetLights Residential . Leasing has commenced and residents have begun moving in. Mira at Midtown Union offers high-end finishes within several floorplans, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging in size from 496 to 1,743 square feet.  Amenities include:an outdoor deck with a pool, seating, and grilling stations overlooking Midtown Atlanta, with a pool-side resident bar and lounge. There’s also co-working spaces, fitness center, and pet lawn and spa.

The Kimpton Shane Hotel

The 14-story, 230-key hotel operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is developed by MetLife Investment Management and AMS Hospitality. The interior is designed by Studio 11 Design. The hotel features artwork from 30+ global artists curated by Atlanta-based Soho Myriad . There’s also the Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails restaurant, Aveline cocktail lounge, and 6,600 square feet of meeting and event space.

A pedestrian-friendly extension of Arts Center Way through the heart of the property creates a new retail destination with 32,000 square feet of restaurants and shops. There are also two large public art installations created by Atlanta-based artist, Joe Dreher, aka @joekingatl . A 4,758 SF mural on the South Garage (on Spring Street) consists of two intertwining faces, and a 2,750 SF on the North Garage (at 17th and W. Peachtree) features single-line drawings of four faces and a Mobius strip.

Midtown Union is located on 1331 Spring Street and provides accessibility via four points of ingress and egress. It has “first-on/first-off” access to the I-75/85 Connector, and is a 2-minute walk from the Arts Center MARTA Station providing a 24-minute ride to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Midtown Union was designed by Cooper Carry. General Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie began construction of the three towers simultaneously in November 2019. The project was built through the pandemic and completed on time and under budget.

The post Photos: Midtown Union development officially opens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Tempe’s Car-Free Developers Headed to Atlanta

The developer Culdesac, famous for building apartments for 1,000 people in car-centric Tempe without a single parking spot, has been selected as the developer for a high-profile location along the Atlanta BeltLine. In an article for Reporter Newspapers, Collin Kelley breaks the news of the decision by Atlanta BeltLine Inc....
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order this morning to temporarily halt any redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by Nov. 1. Dickens said in a statement that he intends to work with the Atlanta City Council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. “The Atlanta Medical […] The post Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two apartment towers planned for Atlanta’s Broad Street in South Downtown

Newport RE plans to build two new two apartment towers with a total of 650 units between them on Broad Street as part of its massive redevelopment of South Downtown. The residential towers would stand 18 and 21 stories. They would be built ground-up and face each other, standing on the east and west side […] The post Two apartment towers planned for Atlanta’s Broad Street in South Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta approves funding for diversion center at city jail

The Atlanta City Council has approved $2.9 million to convert a segment of the city jail into a diversion center.  The funding was approved at the council’s Sept. 19 meeting and includes demolition and construction of a portion of the second floor of the Atlanta City Detention Center to be transformed into a 12,000 square-foot […] The post Atlanta approves funding for diversion center at city jail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Atlanta#Metlife Building#Fitness#Public Art#Art Installations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#The Midtown Union#Joekingatl#The Kimpton Shane Hotel#Hartley Kitchen Bar#Midtown Union
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Art classes resume at Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs after long pandemic closure

Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs resumed art classes on Sept. 27 after a long pandemic-forced hiatus. “For those creative folks who live in Sandy Springs they now have an opportunity they haven’t had because the building has been closed for two and a half years,” said the center’s executive director Mindy Spritz. During the […] The post Art classes resume at Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs after long pandemic closure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs rezoning clears way for mixed-use project near I-285

Sandy Springs City Council approved a zoning change for a commercial property that’s one block north of I-285 on Roswell Road to allow a six-story mixed-use development. Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners asked to change the zoning of the property at 5810 Roswell Road at the corner of Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6. The […] The post Sandy Springs rezoning clears way for mixed-use project near I-285 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

SIEGE hybrid conference returns to Atlanta

A video gaming conference is returning to Atlanta in the beginning of October. The Southern Interactive Entertainment and Games Expo (SIEGE) runs from Oct. 7-9 this year, and will include both in-person and virtual events. The conference has been put on by the Georgia Game Developers Association (GGDA) since 2007.  This year’s schedule includes sessions […] The post SIEGE hybrid conference returns to Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy