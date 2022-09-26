ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Heading Towards Full Detox of Speculative Interest: Glassnode

The network activity of the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to remain a barren wasteland. Bitcoin’s push above the coveted psychological $20,000-level came after nearly 10% gains over the past 24 hours. This was followed by a mass profit-taking session as traders anticipating the threshold began selling their bags,...
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Benzinga

CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI announces that under a first tranche of $50 million share buyback in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions during the period September 19 - September 23, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company's broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company's closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:
Benzinga

Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: How Are They Commercialized?

(Part four of a four-part series) In addition to psilocybin’s therapeutic value, ongoing discussion involves other issues such as how its potential commercialization process is unfolding. In terms of ethics, Numinus NUMIF co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest said his concern over the fact that “if we’re too quick to just open up access, knowing human beings and the way that we operate, we could miss the therapeutic opportunity.”
Benzinga

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

On September 28, 2022, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. DCF declared a distribution of $0.050 per share of common stock, payable on October 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022. The ex-dividend date is October 12, 2022. The previous distribution declared in August was $0.050 per share of common stock.
Benzinga

Benzinga

