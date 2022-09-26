ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Karnišovas implies 2nd round expectations for Bulls

During the Chicago Bulls' media day Monday afternoon, Artūras Karnišovas used a question about expectations for his team to set a clear standard for success in 2022-23: Appreciable improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. “Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving in Ben Simmons' corner at Nets

Kyrie Irving is happy to act as Ben Simmons' body guard but says he's a "big boy, he can handle it" as the pair begin a new NBA partnership at the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons missed all of last season with physical and mental health issues after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.
WNBA
Worst NBA media day in recent memory was full of obfuscation

Never has the discussion been focused so little on basketball during the NBA's annual media day. And for good reason. The league has been embroiled in turmoil throughout arguably its wildest offseason in history. Roughly a third of the NBA's 30 teams faced questions about off-court dynamics ranging from awkward...
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly...
Hawks introduce Goose Island with beers for media

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a collaboration with Goose Island as their new beer sponsor for the 2022-23 season and going forward. To kickstart the partnership, Luke Richardson and the Blackhawks gifted media members with free cans of the Blackhawks Goose Island Pale Ale, which will debut in October. The Hawks...
