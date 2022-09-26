Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) revealed that he thinks Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) is the best player in the world.
Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Living Up To Father's Basketball Legacy
As a second-generation NBA player, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is ready to make a name for himself.
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics
Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film. "The Redeem Team," as the doc is...
Karnišovas implies 2nd round expectations for Bulls
During the Chicago Bulls' media day Monday afternoon, Artūras Karnišovas used a question about expectations for his team to set a clear standard for success in 2022-23: Appreciable improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. “Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving in Ben Simmons' corner at Nets
Kyrie Irving is happy to act as Ben Simmons' body guard but says he's a "big boy, he can handle it" as the pair begin a new NBA partnership at the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons missed all of last season with physical and mental health issues after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he gave up $100 million deal to remain unvaccinated
Kyrie Irving said he turned down a multiyear deal with the Nets worth at least $100 million because he did not want to take the coronavirus vaccine.
Worst NBA media day in recent memory was full of obfuscation
Never has the discussion been focused so little on basketball during the NBA's annual media day. And for good reason. The league has been embroiled in turmoil throughout arguably its wildest offseason in history. Roughly a third of the NBA's 30 teams faced questions about off-court dynamics ranging from awkward...
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly...
'Huge Opportunity': Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role
Christian Wood will begin his Dallas Mavericks tenure in a bench role. It's something that he's going to embrace.
Hawks introduce Goose Island with beers for media
The Chicago Blackhawks announced a collaboration with Goose Island as their new beer sponsor for the 2022-23 season and going forward. To kickstart the partnership, Luke Richardson and the Blackhawks gifted media members with free cans of the Blackhawks Goose Island Pale Ale, which will debut in October. The Hawks...
