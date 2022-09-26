Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Physicians Realty Trust DOC. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Monday, Physicians Realty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO