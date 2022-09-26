Read full article on original website
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
These two companies are poised to become great long-term investments.
Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?
The enterprise AI software company still has a lot to prove.
Bitcoin Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also showed signs of recovery, gaining past the $1,300 level on Thursday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's not too late to invest in these well-established market beaters.
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Petroleum 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.71%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion. Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 10 years...
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Planet Fitness, PG&E, Las Vegas Sands and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Planet Fitness — Shares of the gym franchise jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from market perform. The Wall Street firm said the company has a resilient and recession-resistant business with no interest rate risk and very little near-term debt.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Physicians Realty Trust Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Physicians Realty Trust DOC. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Monday, Physicians Realty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Agnico Eagle Mines
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Jim Chanos Is Long AMC Entertainment Stock, Short APE: Why He Expects The Spread To 'Collapse'
Kynikos Associates founder and famed short seller Jim Chanos is still holding AMC Preferred Equity Units APE as part of an arbitrage play. What To Know: The legendary short seller believes the preferred shares should be trading at the same price as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC. "We are still...
Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
