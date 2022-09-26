ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Planet Fitness, PG&E, Las Vegas Sands and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Planet Fitness — Shares of the gym franchise jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy from market perform. The Wall Street firm said the company has a resilient and recession-resistant business with no interest rate risk and very little near-term debt.
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Physicians Realty Trust Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Physicians Realty Trust DOC. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Monday, Physicians Realty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Agnico Eagle Mines

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Apple Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Apple AAPL. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Benzinga

