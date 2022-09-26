ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Under Updated Tab-cel Commercialization Pact

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA announced an update to its existing collaboration agreement with Pierre Fabre for the commercialization of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive cancers. Under the amended terms, Atara will receive an additional $30 million milestone payment upon tab-cel European approval and subsequent filing of the Marketing Authorization...
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator

The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Dropbox, Chipotle And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded mixed this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey

Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
Recap: Rite Aid Q2 Earnings

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 14.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was down $212.00 million from the same...
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

On September 28, 2022, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. DCF declared a distribution of $0.050 per share of common stock, payable on October 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022. The ex-dividend date is October 12, 2022. The previous distribution declared in August was $0.050 per share of common stock.
Guidewire Announces $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Guidewire GWRE today announced that as part of its previously announced $400 million share repurchase authorization, the company has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Guidewire's outstanding shares of common stock. Under the terms...
