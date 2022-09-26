Read full article on original website
Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
‘Dead To Me’: Dark Comedy Finally Returns To Netflix For Last Season
Dead to Me is coming back — 2½ years after it was last on Netflix. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-fronted dark comedy will return for its third and final season on November 17. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The second season of the Liz Feldman-created series premiered in May 2020 and was renewed for its third and final run in July 2020. The pandemic delayed its return. “All roads have led to this,” says the teaser trailer, which you can see above. At the end of the second season, Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy are...
The Last of Us HBO TV show trailer gives a new look at Joel and Ellie struggling to survive
To celebrate The Last of Us day, Naughty Dog and HBO released the first trailer for The Last of Us HBO TV show.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
tvinsider.com
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2022
Netflix has quite a lineup of programming coming to the platform just in time for spooky season this October. Whether you’re looking forward to Mike Flanagan‘s (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) next project — The Midnight Club — or excited to enter Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the streamer has its horror bases covered. For those looking for something a little less scary, mark your calendars for the final season of Derry Girls or the latest entry of Nailed It!.
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
'The D'Amelio Show' Season 2: All the Scandals Since We Last Saw the Family
The first two episodes of season 2 of "The D'Amelio Show" aired on Wednesday on Hulu.
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
IGN
The Munsters: Exclusive Official Clip
Rob Zombie (3 From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects) digs up the origin story of everyone’s favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, The Munsters, a comedy about Lily and Herman’s courtship. Showcasing Zombie’s signature stylized look and vibrant color palette, the film is available to own as a Collector’s Edition on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal 1440 Entertainment.
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Sky, Netflix Co-Production ‘Predators’ – Global Bulletin
DOCUMENTARY Tom Hardy is set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled “Predators.” Set to launch in December, the series will follow five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia and cheetahs in Tanzania. It also represents Sky’s first co-production with Netflix. The series was produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios in association with Netflix. It will launch on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming platform NOW in December. A Netflix release date...
IGN
The Last of Us: HBO Series Gets a First Full Trailer
Update: We've gotten a first full trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series:. Released as part of the Last of Us Day celebrations, the mostly wordless trailer gives us our first glimpses at live-action Clickers, the overgrown United States landscape, characters old and new, and even that iconic opening scene from the game.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21
You'll never guess what's No. 1 (unless you guessed Lord of the Rings) By my estimate, Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be dethroned as the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video when Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is released, sometime in 2023 or 2024. Until then, it's going to be No. 1 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Everyone else is playing for No. 2, which goes to The Boys for the second day in a row as those who subscribed to Prime Video to watch Lord of the Rings are now finding out why The Boys rules. Ditto for Reacher, which is No. 3.
'Barney' Doc Trailer 'I Love You, You Hate Me' Reveals Drug Rumors, Threats
"They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me," actor Bob West said.
MGM and Lionsgate Just Decided We Need More Streamers with Plus Signs
Plus-2 streaming services with plus signs: Epix will be rebranded as MGM+ in January 2023, the company revealed Wednesday. Also Wednesday: Starz announced it will rebrand international streaming service STARZPLAY as Lionsgate+. We’re told this was coincidence but still, good grief. While Lionsgate has long stated that it plans to sell or spin off Starz, Lionsgare also filed this SEC statement today: “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number...
NFL・
‘Dreaming Whilst Black’: A24 Boards Full Season Of Adjani Salmon’s BBC Three Web Comedy
Euphoria maker A24 is on board to co-produce and distribute a full season of acclaimed BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black. The order comes after an award-winning pilot last year and four years after creator Adjani Salmon released his original short-form online series of the same name through the BBC. The series will air in 2023, with indie film studio A24 selling it internationally. The pilot’s producer Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou) is co-producing the six-part series, which comes from Salmon, whose pilot last year won him a BAFTA Craft Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and the Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award...
What's Coming To Disney+ In October 2022
Disney+ brings a lot of new, and thankfully a bit of classic Disney, to the streaming service in October.
Collider
New 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Images Show Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes in Sci-Fi Spin-Off
New images from Orphan Black: Echoes, the latest addition to the world of the hit Canadian series Orphan Back, were released Wednesday during AMC Networks’ Summit event. With the same company Boat Rocker producing and the original series co-creator John Fawcett on board as an executive producer and director, fans of the landmark show are eager to dive into the 10-episode series slated for a 2023 debut.
techaiapp.com
Netflix To Remove ‘Hemlock Grove,’ ‘Naruto,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More In October | Movies, Netflix, Television
Netflix will be saying goodbye to several titles in the coming weeks!. Throughout October 2022, the streaming platform will remove 30 titles, including some fan favorites. Among those being dropped include the series Hemlock Grove, Naruto and Schitt’s Creek. If you missed it, Schitt’s Creek will be moving over...
Newsweek
