You'll never guess what's No. 1 (unless you guessed Lord of the Rings) By my estimate, Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be dethroned as the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video when Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is released, sometime in 2023 or 2024. Until then, it's going to be No. 1 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Everyone else is playing for No. 2, which goes to The Boys for the second day in a row as those who subscribed to Prime Video to watch Lord of the Rings are now finding out why The Boys rules. Ditto for Reacher, which is No. 3.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO