What if an app could tell you whether your friends actually like you? Or could improve your environmental responsibility by calculating the exact carbon impact of your every movement? Or could track the eyeballs of each person around you to identify if someone ogles you while you’re not looking? These are all ideas from Dave Eggers’ new social satire, The Every, which aims its sights at big tech, social media, public shaming and hyperconnectivity. The novel is a sequel to his 2013 novel, The Circle, but you don’t need to read that one to enjoy this one. It follows Delaney Wells, a new employee at The Every (essentially a combination of every social media company and Amazon), who is attempting to secretly destroy the company from within. Eggers pulls together a frightening, prescient and darkly amusing look at how technology is reshaping not only our society, but human beings themselves. I very much recommend.

