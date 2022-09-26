Read full article on original website
Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Dining & Drink Winners List
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. Wowza is the word for 3rd Street Market Hall. This is a well-oiled machine of consumption, offering 15-plus vendors; a full-service, 50-seat bar; gaming areas (Cornhole! Giant Jenga! Virtual golf simulators!); and a selfie museum to capture every Instagram-worthy pose. A key driver in the revitalization of the former Shops at Grand Avenue, this market was unquestionably worth the wait.
15 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Night of the Pumpkin Beers is happening at The Tap Yard West Bend (4875 County Hwy. Z) from 5 to 9 p.m. The Plant & Sip Succulent Bar is going on that night too, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beat the Brewer returns to WhirlyBall Brookfield (185 S. Moorland Rd.)...
4 Dishes You Have to Try at Immy’s African Cuisine
The craving is deep and persistent, and suddenly I’m catapulted back to a farmers market Sunday, with a stomach I didn’t realize was so hollow until I saw the Immy’s African Cuisine truck – and the long line leading up to the window. I waited, then planted myself on the grass with some egusi stew, fufu (a starchy softball of pounded mashed yams) and a couple of fresh, hot samosas and relished the comfort this meal brought. Now, Immy Kaggwa is serving up African and Caribbean goodness in her own space, the former Shahrazad on Oakland just south of Locust, and the food is as luscious as ever.
Meet Milwaukee’s Musical Brothers Gego y Nony
This duo is all about family, positive vibes and Puerto Rican flow. This mini documentary was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Gego y...
Milwaukee Has a New Speakeasy! Here’s How to Find It
Mosler’s Vault, a speakeasy located inside a former bank vault on the lower level of the new North Avenue Market in Milwaukee’s Uptown Crossings neighborhood, is officially open for business. The space is named for the manufacturer of the bank vault door and is open Wednesday through Saturday. A reservation system is in place due to limited seating.
Eagle Park Will Begin Producing Milwaukee Brewing Company’s Beers
In August, Milwaukee Brewing Company announced the sale of its four-year old Ninth Street brewery and taproom to a buyer that ended up being Chicago’s Pilot Project Brewing. At the time, the future the Milwaukee Brewing brand and its beers was unclear. This week, Eagle Park Brewing announced that Milwaukee Brewing has a home.
Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Arts & Entertainment Winners List
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. He’s the hero we all need, truly representative of the best of us: sincere, hard-working and still filled with wonder despite having seen unimaginable heights of fame. Oh, and all the triple-doubles don’t hurt either. And we’ll never forget he chose us.
Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Recreation & City Life Winners List
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. Well named, this spot about a 40-minute drive northwest of Downtown inspires a sense of reverence and awe. The site of the Holy Hill Basilica, the secluded area is the highest elevation in southeastern Wisconsin. The breathtaking view is at its peak in mid-October, when the surrounding woodlands are full of bright foliage. 1525 Carmel Rd., Hubertus; holyhill.com.
Rooted MKE’s New Lit Kits Celebrate Literacy and BIPOC Voices
Rooted MKE, a local BIPOC children’s bookstore and literacy center, is participating in National Literary Month with their new subscription boxes, “Lit Kits,” that aim to celebrate Black, brown and Indigenous writers and illustrators. “Our subscription box is essentially an opportunity to have books that represent diverse...
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Sept. 26
What if an app could tell you whether your friends actually like you? Or could improve your environmental responsibility by calculating the exact carbon impact of your every movement? Or could track the eyeballs of each person around you to identify if someone ogles you while you’re not looking? These are all ideas from Dave Eggers’ new social satire, The Every, which aims its sights at big tech, social media, public shaming and hyperconnectivity. The novel is a sequel to his 2013 novel, The Circle, but you don’t need to read that one to enjoy this one. It follows Delaney Wells, a new employee at The Every (essentially a combination of every social media company and Amazon), who is attempting to secretly destroy the company from within. Eggers pulls together a frightening, prescient and darkly amusing look at how technology is reshaping not only our society, but human beings themselves. I very much recommend.
Design for a Difference’s Next Renovation Starts Monday
The Grand Avenue Club remodel project is kicking off, with the initial demolition starting on Monday. In early June, we shared the news that the Grand Avenue Club was chosen to be Milwaukee’s 2022 recipient of a free Design for a Difference remodel. Founded in 1991 by a coalition...
