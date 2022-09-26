Dubois County and our surrounding area have a population problem. Ever since the original Dubois County “brain drain” meeting I went to in 2011, I have been following and researching population trends. The big thing I learned is that we don’t have a brain drain issue. What I have been learning is within the last couple of years, the largest yearly populations in our county’s history are heading off into retirement, and there are not enough people being born, growing up, or moving here to currently offset that. The census data shows how Dubois County is heading into a 15-year-long reduction in working-age adults with a flat line of total population growth.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO