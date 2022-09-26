Read full article on original website
Kyle Shane Humbarger, 38, Petersburg
Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983, to Rebecca and Shane Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his four children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology school in Indianapolis, Aspen Humbarger, in...
Charlene Dee Rickenbaugh, 53, Ferdinand
Charlene Dee Rickenbaugh, 53, of Ferdinand, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at IU Health in Indianapolis. Charlene was born on March 15, 1969, in Huntingburg to Leo R. and Rose Marie (Petry) Mullis. She was united in marriage to Jay Rickenbaugh on July 2, 1993, at Lincoln Boyhood Memorial.
Elizabeth “Betty” C. Seifert, 86, Ireland
Elizabeth “Betty” C. Seifert, 86, of Ireland, Ind., passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 22, 1936, to Sylvester and Pauline (Mundy) Vogler. She married...
Heim sworn in as Huntingburg fire chief
Huntingburg’s new fire chief takes on the traditional role of leading the city’s fire department on top of handling code enforcement in the new full-time position created by the council in August. 25-year-veteran Captain Donnie Heim Jr. was sworn in as the city’s newest fire chief prior to...
David Louis Boeglin, 73, Evansville
David Louis Boeglin, 73, of Evansville, passed away on September 25, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital. David was born on November 11, 1948, to Theodore & Almeda (Begle) Boeglin in Huntingburg. He graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1966. He married Lee Ann Hammond. David was an...
Dutch Oven Cook-off returns to Patoka Lake, Oct. 8
Bring your best Dutch oven recipes, cookware, supplies, and ingredients for a friendly competition at Patoka’s Autumn Getaway Dutch Oven Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Judging will be at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is required this year by Oct. 5 and can be made by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Opinion: Aging Boomers driving employment/population issues
Dubois County and our surrounding area have a population problem. Ever since the original Dubois County “brain drain” meeting I went to in 2011, I have been following and researching population trends. The big thing I learned is that we don’t have a brain drain issue. What I have been learning is within the last couple of years, the largest yearly populations in our county’s history are heading off into retirement, and there are not enough people being born, growing up, or moving here to currently offset that. The census data shows how Dubois County is heading into a 15-year-long reduction in working-age adults with a flat line of total population growth.
Unique partnership with IU creating framework for Dubois County improvement projects
Dubois County is benefitting from a partnership with IU’s Center for Rural Engagement program, Sustaining Hoosier Communities. Through the partnership, students at the university take on projects chosen from among the many ideas submitted by Dubois County residents. The class then creates a comprehensive plan which includes identifying funding mechanisms and connecting to available resources to bring those ideas to reality.
Martin County juvenile injured in ATV crash
Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post are investigating a collision involving an all terrain vehicle/four-wheeler and a truck that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to police, Martin County 911 received a report of an accident on Dover Hill Road involving a pick-up truck and ATV Four-Wheeler at about 1:44 p.m.
