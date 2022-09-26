Read full article on original website
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Eater
Golden Chopsticks Conveys Chinese Classics to Mira Mesa
At long last, Golden Chopsticks and its addictive chicken wings have landed on Mira Mesa Boulevard where the restaurant is finally up and running in the dynamic complex that also houses Menya Ultra Ramen, Golden Island, and 85 Degrees. This new spot arrives 27 years after its original location opened in National City in 1995, where the longstanding Chinese restaurant is still a fixture in the neighborhood.
Eater
Richard Blais Partnering to Open Two More San Diego Restaurants
As celebrity chefs and high-profile hospitality groups continue to branch out of the traditional restaurant space to develop establishments that also function as on-site amenities for some of the city’s industry-leading office campuses, “Top Chef” All-Stars winner and former Juniper & Ivy chef Richard Blais will soon be joining the mix with at least two new projects coming to the Sorrento Mesa neighborhood of Sorrento Valley.
Eater
An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park
One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
sandiegoville.com
Pizza, Beer, Wine & Mead Come Together At San Diego's The Gärten Outdoor Dining & Drinking Destination
Pizza, craft beer, wine and mead have come together at The Gärten, a new outdoor food and beverage hall now open in San Diego's Bay Park. The Gärten is a 2,500 square-foot, al fresco gathering space shared between four San Diego-based food & beverage companies, specifically 5-year-old local craft brewery Deft Brewing, modern mead-making outfit Lost Cause Meadery, wood-fired artisan pizza brand Pizza Cassette, and Lost Cause Meadery's urban winery offshoot Oddish Wine. Inspired by a European biergarten, The Garten offers communal, picnic table seating and will host frequent live music performances, stand-up comedy and entertainment. Customers will be able to grab their food and beverages from any of the four vendors then take a seat in the casual space.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
coolsandiegosights.com
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park
Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
La Jolla
Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla
This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:. A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view. An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!. Wood and tile...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Business Owner Reflects on Tea Lounge's Growth
It opened just two years ago and already has made itself a staple in the community. Bliss Tea & Treats in Oceanside offers more than just a vast variety of tea, but also serves a sense of comfort and welcome. The unique business offers its customers a soothing way to...
chulavistatoday.com
“Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit” to officially open at the Chula Vista Heritage Museum
The Chula Vista Heritage Museum celebrates the grand opening of the “Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit”, telling the story of Fili[ino migrants from the Philippines to South San Diego County. The grand opening will take place on Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chula Vista...
San Diego weekly Reader
Kayakers lifted out of La Jolla Cove
On September 24, before 2 pm, Erica was eating lunch at Eddie Vs on Prospect Street in La Jolla; she noticed a fire truck crane extended over La Jolla Cove across the street. So she pulled out her phone camera and started filming. "Two kayakers seemed to have gotten stuck and had to be lifted out," she said to me on September 26.
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista City Council expresses support for third-annual South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival
Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.
KPBS
San Diego researchers probe underwater chemical dump
San Diego scientists are among researchers who will take a closer look at a massive underwater dump site in the deep ocean waters between Catalina Island and Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is distributing $5.6 million that will fund a number of research projects aimed at better understanding the dump area.
