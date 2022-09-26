ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Ann Marie Jordan

Mrs. Ann Marie Jordan, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Smithfield Manor in Smithfield, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Jordan was born on August 2, 1939 in Johnston County, NC, to the late Sammie Paul and Pauline Strickland Stallings. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Abraham Smith and Robert William Jordan, and her brothers, Phillip Stallings and Paul Stallings, and a sister, Carol Capps. Mrs. Jordan worked in retail department stores, and was a homemaker.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Richard Levon Roberson

Richard Lavon Roberson was born April 8, 1948, in Johnston County NC. He was born to the late Roxanne Roberson and Kelly Terry. Richard departed this earthly life on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. He was educated in the Johnston County training school where...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Ann Delia Lamm Beasley

Coats, NC: Mrs. Ann Delia Lamm Beasley, age 99, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Oak Hill Assisted Living Center in Angier, NC. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Coats, NC. Rev. Jimmy Newkirk will officiate. Burial will follow in Coats City Cemetery in Coats, NC.
COATS, NC
Ezra Linwood Denning

Coats, NC: Mr. Ezra Linwood Denning, age 71 of Coats, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Rose & Graham Chapel in Coats. Burial will follow in the Coats City Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Cecil.
COATS, NC
Graylon Everett Beasley

Graylon Everett Beasley, age 87 passed away Monday, September 26th, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Johnston County on August 3rd 1935 to the late John Elbert and Lillie Florence Beasley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rosa Lee Beasley and eight siblings.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Tree Planted In Memory Of Peyton Lee

MOUNT OLIVE- University of Mount Olive students, faculty, and staff gathered in Rodgers Chapel on September 21, for a service of prayer and reflection over the loss of their classmate and friend, Peyton Lee. Lee died in a fatal accident on September 16. He was a senior agriculture major from...
FOUR OAKS, NC
Wanted Person Resists Arrest In Courtroom, JCSO Says

SMITHFIELD – A person wanted on a felony warrant was located in a courtroom at the Johnston County Courthouse in Smithfield. On August 3rd, deputies said they noticed Kylik Davis of Selma seated in a courtroom. Davis was wanted on a felony obtaining property by false pretense warrant in Cumberland County.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Student Had Loaded Handgun At Elementary School, NCSO Says

MIDDLESEX – A juvenile will face charges for reportedly having a loaded handgun in their possession at school today (Wednesday). The incident happened at Middlesex Elementary School. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said late in the school day today, a student reported to school staff that another student...
MIDDLESEX, NC
Tire Blowout Causes RV Crash

SELMA – A couple and their small dog traveling from Florida to New York suffered a right-front tire blowout Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma. They narrowly avoided tumbling down an embankment. Luckily, no one was injured. The woman passenger said it sounded like an explosion when the...
SELMA, NC
Amtrak Passenger Arrested By Selma Police

SELMA – Police officers arrested a passenger who had been on a southbound Amtrak train that pulled into the Selma Train Depot. Selma Police said they were dispatched August 16 to the Depot to meet an arriving Amtrak train with an unruly passenger on board. Nakia Thigpen, 47, of Chester, Pennsylvania reportedly told officers he had missed his stop in Wilson and his bags had been misplaced.
SELMA, NC
New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement

A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
CLAYTON, NC
NC 39 Near Zebulon To Close For Rail Crossing Work

ZEBULON – Crews plan to close a section of a local road for a few days this week to replace a rail crossing. N.C. 39 is set to be closed at the railroad crossing just south of Five County Stadium from 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
ZEBULON, NC
55 Year-Old Man Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Car

ANGIER – One person died in a collision between a motorcycle and passenger car in western Johnston County. The State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:10pm Friday on NC Highway 210 at Jackson King Road, not far from the Harnett County line. Troopers said Kevin Michael Garvey,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Police Identify Selma Homicide Victim

SELMA – Selma Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Four Oaks man. Authorities say it happened at 6:18pm Friday in the front yard of a home at 713 S. Raiford Street, near the intersection of Jones Avenue. A witness reported the victim...
SELMA, NC
Two Drivers Charged With DWI Following Three Vehicle Crash

PRINCETON – A three-car collision sent two to the hospital and two to jail, Monday afternoon. A driver reportedly slammed his Dodge pickup truck into the rear of a Chevrolet passenger car waiting to turn left from US 70-A onto US 70 eastbound near Princeton. The car was pushed forward into the rear of a Ford pickup truck, which was also waiting to turn.
PRINCETON, NC
Accident Causes Fuel Spill

SELMA – Just before 8:00am Tuesday, a car collided with a fully loaded wheat-hauling tractor trailer at the intersection of US 301 and US 70 in Selma. The collision tore open the truck’s right-side saddled tank, spilling approximately 50 to 60 gallons of diesel fuel onto the highway.
SELMA, NC
Police Accuse Store Employee Of Stealing Money And Cigarettes

CLAYTON – Police arrested an employee at a Clayton business following an internal investigation by the company. Kristy Ann Fink, age 45, of Clayton was charged August 26 with felonious larceny by an employee. Clayton Police said they were dispatched to the Speedway convenience store at 292 NC Highway...
CLAYTON, NC
Two Arrested On Drug Charges

PRINCETON – Two Selma residents were arrested September 19 after deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call on Bizzell Grove Church Road outside of Princeton. Juston Allen Utsman, age 36, of E. Lizzie Street, and Salina Renee Lane, age 20, of Godwin Street,...
PRINCETON, NC

