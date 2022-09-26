(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.

BRONSON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO