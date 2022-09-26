Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for public intox and fake ID
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
Sioux City Journal
Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana
ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
nwestiowa.com
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after she was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s office, the arrest of 40-year-old Sheila Marie Sundall of Sheldon stems from a traffic stop at the west Casey’s corner at Highway 18 and Business 60 in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery
ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
kicdam.com
Former Cherokee Police Officer Given Probation After Hitting Child With Vehicle
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– A former member of the Cherokee Police Department has been given probation after being accused of hitting a child with his pickup back in May. According to the Sioux City Journal, 53-year-old Michael McGee pled guilty earlier this month to failing to stop at the scene of an accident as well as failing to yield.
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
