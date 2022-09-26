Former Friendly's seen as solution to parking, traffic problems at adjacent Springfield elementary school

One topic of conversation was a petition from Ward 2 city councilor Charles Kronick calling for Pittsfield to crack down on residents living in public parks. “At the last council meeting on September 13th, I heard something that I feel is endemic within Pittsfield culture. A man came to speak about the, quote, blight from homeless camps. He spoke about, quote, needles, feces, etc., that were disgusting for the players, also for the family and friends that came to visit his son's Little League game. That churchgoers and businesses are scared of homeless and homeless camps. He asserted that people would be quote turned off by what they see." said Luke Marion, the co-owner of downtown eatery Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort. “We cannot treat and discuss homelessness in such terms. They are not blight. They are troubled, and many cannot afford to live in an increasingly gentrified Pittsfield. I feel that at most times within the city, issues of the unsheltered and unhoused populations are met with this type of rhetoric that they must be moved for the benefit of the higher social strata- Business owners, wealthy tourists, overwhelmingly white middle class, etc.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO