Former Friendly's seen as solution to parking, traffic problems at adjacent Springfield elementary school

Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with questions about the road construction project on Western Avenue in Westfield. That stretch of the road leads up to Westfield State University. According to the viewer, construction has been going on for quite some...
Pittsfielders use open mic to discuss homelessness policies, police oversight at city council meeting
One topic of conversation was a petition from Ward 2 city councilor Charles Kronick calling for Pittsfield to crack down on residents living in public parks. “At the last council meeting on September 13th, I heard something that I feel is endemic within Pittsfield culture. A man came to speak about the, quote, blight from homeless camps. He spoke about, quote, needles, feces, etc., that were disgusting for the players, also for the family and friends that came to visit his son's Little League game. That churchgoers and businesses are scared of homeless and homeless camps. He asserted that people would be quote turned off by what they see." said Luke Marion, the co-owner of downtown eatery Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort. “We cannot treat and discuss homelessness in such terms. They are not blight. They are troubled, and many cannot afford to live in an increasingly gentrified Pittsfield. I feel that at most times within the city, issues of the unsheltered and unhoused populations are met with this type of rhetoric that they must be moved for the benefit of the higher social strata- Business owners, wealthy tourists, overwhelmingly white middle class, etc.”
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Springfield residents at Linden Towers concerned over elevator problems
There have been issues with elevator operations at the Linden Towers in Springfield that have residents concerned for their safety.
Crews working to repair Chicopee water main break
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews from Chicopee’s Department of Public Works are working to repair a water main break. Chicopee Police said that the break, located on Horseshoe Drive, will result in water service being shut off to Doverbrook Estates. The repairs are expected to take four to six...
Driver crashed into utility pole on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield
One person had to be taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a utility pole on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
Vermont woman riding bicycle struck by car on Route 10 in Bernardston
A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston Tuesday.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
TRAFFIC: Crash reported on I-91 north in Springfield
A crash is reportedly backing up traffic on I-91 in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
1 hospitalized after crashing into Springfield utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a utility pole. The accident was on Roosevelt Avenue around 2 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When Western Mass News...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
Hartford homeless shelter making $3.4M move to former Days Inn hotel building
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pandemic solution will become the future of Hartford’s strategy to help people without housing in the city, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. “The new location for the McKinney shelter will allow us to move away from a congregate shelter to a model that supports a […]
Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence
A memorial service was held in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
Cellphone charger nearly causes Deerfield house fire
Crews were called to a fire alarm activation due to a faulty cellphone charger in Deerfield last weekend.
