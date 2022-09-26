ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Amid increase in violent crime, LAPD releases PSA urging de-escalation

LOS ANGELES – Hoping to combat an increase in violent crime, the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released a “Step Away LA” public service announcement urging residents to actively de-escalate confrontations to avoid violence. The roughly two-minute video released by the department features members of the LAPD,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Ana, CA
CBS News

Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man in custody in death of Probation Officer in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore...
LANCASTER, CA
James Butts
Ronald Reagan
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested on Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags

A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Lawyers in Black Lives Matter lawsuit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died

Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey‘s death occurred Sept. 5, according to...
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA

