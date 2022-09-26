Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
2urbangirls.com
Amid increase in violent crime, LAPD releases PSA urging de-escalation
LOS ANGELES – Hoping to combat an increase in violent crime, the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released a “Step Away LA” public service announcement urging residents to actively de-escalate confrontations to avoid violence. The roughly two-minute video released by the department features members of the LAPD,...
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
`Blue Cloth Bandit' arrested in series of more than five dozen armed robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody today, police said.
CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
2urbangirls.com
Man in custody in death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore...
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
nypressnews.com
LA County janitors receive restitution checks in wage theft investigation
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) — On Monday, over $200,000 in restitution checks were given to janitors after a six year investigation into stolen wages when state regulators reached a plea agreement with Pacific Commercial Company (PCC). “As workers we come here to make a living. My message to all of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested on Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags
A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
2 Stabbed in Fight; 1 Arrested, Hospitalized in Serious Condition
West Adams, Los Angeles, CA: Two people stabbed each other in a fight at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the historic South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
2urbangirls.com
Captain says she felt ‘gaslighted’ by LAPD over concerns about fake photo
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her, causing her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication.
theavtimes.com
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter lawsuit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey‘s death occurred Sept. 5, according to...
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
