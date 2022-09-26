Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
OPC hires former Oxford, Ole Miss wide receiver Joey Walden
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has wasted little time establishing himself as a premier ball carrier at the collegiate level, and the Southeastern Conference has taken notice, naming Judkins the Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. This comes as the first career SEC...
Oxford Eagle
SEC Nation heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 8 Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss, Vanderbilt kick time set for 3 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894....
Oxford Eagle
Watch: Yolett McPhee-McCuin holds Media Day press conference
Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spoke to the media on Monday as part of the team’s media day. Here’s what she had to say about the team’s active offseason and what to expect from the upcoming season:
Oxford Eagle
Regents downs Lafayette in five-set thriller
Regents volleyball came away with a signature victory on Tuesday as they defeated Lafayette 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13) in a five-set battle. The Lady Lions (14-13) played from behind for nearly the entirety of the match—overcoming large deficits in the first, second and fourth sets as they battled through adversity time and time again.
Oxford Eagle
Sarah Isom Center and UM School of Music partnering for free SarahFest events
The University of Mississippi School of Music and Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies are hosting Alice-Anne Light (mezzo-soprano and Ole Miss alumna) and Kristy Kristinek (visual artist from Texas) to perform an original work written by Oxford resident Cecil Price Walden entitled hours. This piece reimagines the...
Oxford Eagle
Theatre Oxford presents Another Side of Tennessee Williams at the Powerhouse
Theatre Oxford opens its season with Another Side of Tennessee Williams, a tribute to one of Mississippi’s greatest writers. These plays stray from Williams’ better known Southern Gothic style to share a lighter sense of humor and sardonic wit. The show runs Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday Oct. 8 at the Powerhouse in Oxford. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford dental group named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies
Oxford’s Life Dental Group was named as the 5th fastest-growing privately held company in the state of Mississippi. The annual Inc. Magazine 5000 list places the dentist-owned company as one of the top in the nation. Life Dental offers services from fillings to orthodontics, and everything in between. The...
Oxford Eagle
UM Graduate and Oxford-based arts program organizer to display paintings at ICC
A collection of paintings by Water Valley artist Amy Webb will be on display in the newly-renovated W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus until Oct. 18. A native of Meridian, Webb earned the bachelor’s degree of fine arts from the University of Mississippi....
Oxford Eagle
Florida man charged in Lafayette County for Firearm Possession
On Sunday, Sept. 25, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the east bound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle, and safely pulled the vehicle over. Upon further...
Oxford Eagle
Coldwater man arrested for Assault in Oxford
On Sept. 18, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
Oxford Eagle
OPD makes arrests for Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Firearm
On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny. Crumpler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice court judge for...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 23-27
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 23. Pryce Austin Parker,...
