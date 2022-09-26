Read full article on original website
Milan Payment Tech Firm Nexi Unveils Strategic Plan Including M&A
Milan-based payment technology firm Nexi announced it would increase profits more than markets expected over the next three years and generate around 2.8 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in excess cash. Unveiling a strategic growth plan that was well-received by the stock market, the firm said in a Tuesday (Sept. 27)...
SoFi Debuts 'On The Money' Consumer Finance Site
Personal finance company SoFi has debuted "On the Money," a digital content hub that lets members stay on top of their finances. As the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 27), the platform will offer news, trends and tips, offering members and nonmembers a place to keep abreast of economic and market news that affect their finances, along with "unbiased, actionable information."
DFM Taps Worldline for Instant Payments, CSM Partner
Mobility sector financing partner DFM has tapped global payment services firm Worldline for instant payments and to serve as its clearing and settlement mechanism (CSM) partner. Under a five-year contract, Worldline is now managing instant payments and back-office processing services for DFM through its payment license partner Volkswagen Bank using...
Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network
The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
Iliad Launches Stancer, a Low-Cost Payment Fintech for Small Merchants
This Tuesday, September 27th, the Iliad fintech company announced the creation of Stancer, a fintech company whose ambition is to “break the codes of payment for businesses.”. If you want to find more details about the fintech company Iliad and the newly launched low-cost payment fintech for small merchants,...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
Regions Bank Must Refund $141M, Pay $50M CFPB Fine for Overdraft Fees
Charging customers with surprise overdraft fees will cost Regions Bank a total of $191 million in customer redress plus a civil monetary penalty paid to the victims relief fund of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). From August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB said, Regions Bank charged customers surprise...
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
Russian authorities reach an agreement to allow cross-border settlements with crypto
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev commented that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have agreed...
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network
Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
UK Digital Mortgage Lender Perenna Closes $30M Series A
U.K.-based digital bank Perenna has closed a $30 million Series A funding round, as reported in AltFi Monday (Sept. 26). Perenna, which has yet to launch officially but has a waiting list for potential customers, is looking to position itself as a digital-first mortgage lender in a market that is dominated by a handful of banks and is today reeling from the effects of a sharp devaluation in the pound.
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments
Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
PingPong, Uncapped Partner on Capital Advance for European Merchants
Aiming to help eCommerce merchants that have established their businesses and are now looking to expand, PingPong Payments and Uncapped have partnered to enable PingPong customers in Europe to get a capital advance from Uncapped. The new partnership agreement for lending services brings together the customers of PingPong’s end-to-end payment...
Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK
Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
Best Line of Payments Fraud Defense: A Harder Target
No matter where you look, fraud attacks on banks and merchants are on the rise. The fraudsters are getting more creative in their schemes, leveraging the great digital shift to make the unwitting customers themselves the gateways to fraud. Social engineering, coerced payment and push payments fraud are among the...
