pymnts

Milan Payment Tech Firm Nexi Unveils Strategic Plan Including M&A

Milan-based payment technology firm Nexi announced it would increase profits more than markets expected over the next three years and generate around 2.8 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in excess cash. Unveiling a strategic growth plan that was well-received by the stock market, the firm said in a Tuesday (Sept. 27)...
BUSINESS
pymnts

SoFi Debuts 'On The Money' Consumer Finance Site

Personal finance company SoFi has debuted "On the Money," a digital content hub that lets members stay on top of their finances. As the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 27), the platform will offer news, trends and tips, offering members and nonmembers a place to keep abreast of economic and market news that affect their finances, along with "unbiased, actionable information."
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

DFM Taps Worldline for Instant Payments, CSM Partner

Mobility sector financing partner DFM has tapped global payment services firm Worldline for instant payments and to serve as its clearing and settlement mechanism (CSM) partner. Under a five-year contract, Worldline is now managing instant payments and back-office processing services for DFM through its payment license partner Volkswagen Bank using...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network

The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
BUSINESS
born2invest.com

Iliad Launches Stancer, a Low-Cost Payment Fintech for Small Merchants

This Tuesday, September 27th, the Iliad fintech company announced the creation of Stancer, a fintech company whose ambition is to “break the codes of payment for businesses.”. If you want to find more details about the fintech company Iliad and the newly launched low-cost payment fintech for small merchants,...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
pymnts

Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network

Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
MARKETS
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
KENNEWICK, WA
pymnts

UK Digital Mortgage Lender Perenna Closes $30M Series A

U.K.-based digital bank Perenna has closed a $30 million Series A funding round, as reported in AltFi Monday (Sept. 26). Perenna, which has yet to launch officially but has a waiting list for potential customers, is looking to position itself as a digital-first mortgage lender in a market that is dominated by a handful of banks and is today reeling from the effects of a sharp devaluation in the pound.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M

Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
MARKETS
pymnts

Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PingPong, Uncapped Partner on Capital Advance for European Merchants

Aiming to help eCommerce merchants that have established their businesses and are now looking to expand, PingPong Payments and Uncapped have partnered to enable PingPong customers in Europe to get a capital advance from Uncapped. The new partnership agreement for lending services brings together the customers of PingPong’s end-to-end payment...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK

Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
MARKETS
pymnts

Best Line of Payments Fraud Defense: A Harder Target

No matter where you look, fraud attacks on banks and merchants are on the rise. The fraudsters are getting more creative in their schemes, leveraging the great digital shift to make the unwitting customers themselves the gateways to fraud. Social engineering, coerced payment and push payments fraud are among the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
