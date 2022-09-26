Read full article on original website
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, the victim was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake St. Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in...
COLD CASE: Who killed James Joseph Gaughan?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960. CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, […]
KKTV
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
KRDO
Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Colorado Springs Family Dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar twice in three days. On Aug. 6, 2022, police say the suspect took items from the Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Rd. without paying. The suspect returned to the...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
KRDO
Son asks 911 dispatcher to bring “cleanup crew” after allegedly stabbing mother, man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Court documents are revealing chilling new details about a double murder in a northern Colorado Springs neighborhood last week. Police say, Cody Lee Parker, 31, stabbed his mom and a 79-year-old man, and then called 911 and told the dispatcher to "bring a cleanup crew." When...
KRDO
Pueblo Police: Victim in shooting near 15th St. dies
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim of a shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood had died. Monday, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 15th St. on reports of a shooting. Once in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter St.
KRDO
Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on Colorado Springs east side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a carjacking robbery on the city's east side. CSPD said the incident occurred at the Arroyo Apartments located at 1400 Potter Dr. When officers arrived they learned that two male subjects pointed a firearm at the victims and then stole their Dodge pickup truck.
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide suspect was in the area. Police followed up and contacted the homicide suspect. They said that roads are now clear and that there is no danger to the public. Original Story: Police searching for homicide suspect on Pueblo’s north […]
KRDO
Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Pueblo shooting leaves one man dead
One man has died following a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th St. in Pueblo on Monday. At approximately 3:56 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
2 arrested on suspicion of murdering Aurora man
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County
Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs City Council votes to approve a settlement tied to the arrest of a protester. Updated:...
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
FBI presence on northeast side of Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is carrying out “court authorized activity” as part of an ongoing investigation in a neighborhood just south of Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. The FBI Denver’s Public Affairs Officer confirmed to FOX21 News that the FBI presence on Corinth Drive is part of an ongoing […]
