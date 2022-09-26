Read full article on original website
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
NOLA.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
NOLA.com
Regional planning officials seek money to push Lake Pontchartrain storm surge barrier
The Regional Planning Commission has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for funding to evaluate the Lake Pontchartrain Barrier Project, a long-desired storm protection project that would prevent storm surge from pushing into the lake. The $2.4 billion project, which consists of gates and other structures, is part of...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
theadvocate.com
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
wbrz.com
RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi
A cold front will push through the area tonight with cooler and drier air to follow. Hurricane Ian will not bring significant impacts to the local area aside from increased winds and large swells—especially on offshore waters. The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
WDSU
Hurricane Ian impacts: Louisiana provides resources to Florida residents
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is lending a helping hand to Florida as the state is hammered by Hurricane Ian. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and offered resources to help residents impacted by the storm. Edwards said resources are already on...
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana under Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch
NEW ORLEANS — The cold front moving over southeast Louisiana has brought a threat of fire to the area. Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning. A red flag warning signals a risk of the spread of fire due to high winds and dry...
WDSU
A sunny, mild and windy Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is over 50 miles west of the Naples, Florida. It is moving north-northeast at about 10mph. This motion with a reduction in speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday. The center of Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area later this morning or early afternoon. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic major hurricane, weakening is expected shortly after landfall.
How Hurricane Ian could impact Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what to do
NEW ORLEANS — While Hurricane Ian won’t hit Louisiana, it may make the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana even worse. It comes as a ninth insurance company in Louisiana announced this week that it is leaving the state. “It is truly a crisis,” Thomas Hymel, owner and producer...
an17.com
Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
NOLA.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
NOLA.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
