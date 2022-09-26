Hurricane Ian is over 50 miles west of the Naples, Florida. It is moving north-northeast at about 10mph. This motion with a reduction in speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the north on Thursday. The center of Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area later this morning or early afternoon. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic major hurricane, weakening is expected shortly after landfall.

NAPLES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO