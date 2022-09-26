Read full article on original website
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet the Ohio Farmer With a Sick Fleet of 6×6 Chevy Trucks
Bruce Bishop“All my daily drivers since 1997 have been 6x6, so this continues on,” he told us.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
Ford’s ‘New’ Classic F-250 Pickups Revealed, But Prepare for Sticker Shock
Following the reveal of Ford’s “new” F-250 pickup, those interested in the vehicle may end up with sticker shock the moment they see its price. According to Fox News, Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics has spent the past 10 years developing “restomods” of the Ford Bronco and International Scout. The company is now adding the fifth generation 1967 to 1972 F-250 to its roster. The company notably works on an original donor truck by removing the body from the frame. It then gives the vehicle a makeover. From there, it reinstalls on a custom chassis built by the Roadster Shop. This has with a suspension that replaces the rear leaf springs with coiler shock absorbers.
2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant
Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck
The 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the third generation of this mid-size truck. What does it offer? The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
$68,940 Ram 2500 HD Rebel takes turbodiesel torque off-road
Ford and Chevrolet have encroached on the Power Wagon's off-road territory, but now Ram has a response. On Thursday, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel rumbled into existence with standard underbody protection, off-road tires, an off-road suspension, and an available Warn winch or turbodiesel engine, but not both at the same time.
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
