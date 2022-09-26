ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico 4-H sale of apples, peanuts, honey, cookbooks, bag clips underway

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling Virginia apples, peanuts and honey as well as cookbooks and bag clips to benefit local 4-H youth programs.

Apples are available in Winesap and Gold Rush varieties for $19 per half-bushel, or 86 cents per pound. Peanuts come in a 2-pound sack marked with the 4-H logo and are available raw with recipes for $10 and in salted or unsalted cocktail varieties for $16. A 1-pound jar of raw, local honey costs $10.

Handy Camel Giant Bag Clips, which can be used to reseal and carry bags up to 50 pounds, are $12 and feature the 4-H logo. Spiral-bound cookbooks are $8 apiece and include more than 140 recipes. The following titles are available: “One Dish Dinners,” “On the Grill,” “5 or Less Ingredients,” “Kids in the Kitchen,” “Cookies & Bars,” “Slow Cooker,” “Best of the Holidays” and “Diabetic Recipes.”

Orders can be completed online. Forms also are available at henrico.us/extension, the Extension office, any Henrico library or by calling (804) 501-5160. A check or money order payable to Henrico 4-H Fund must accompany each order. All orders and payments are due by Monday, Oct. 31.

Orders will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the loading dock of the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

IN THIS ARTICLE
