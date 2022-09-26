Henrico 4-H sale of apples, peanuts, honey, cookbooks, bag clips underway

The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling Virginia apples, peanuts and honey as well as cookbooks and bag clips to benefit local 4-H youth programs.

Apples are available in Winesap and Gold Rush varieties for $19 per half-bushel, or 86 cents per pound. Peanuts come in a 2-pound sack marked with the 4-H logo and are available raw with recipes for $10 and in salted or unsalted cocktail varieties for $16. A 1-pound jar of raw, local honey costs $10.

Handy Camel Giant Bag Clips, which can be used to reseal and carry bags up to 50 pounds, are $12 and feature the 4-H logo. Spiral-bound cookbooks are $8 apiece and include more than 140 recipes. The following titles are available: “One Dish Dinners,” “On the Grill,” “5 or Less Ingredients,” “Kids in the Kitchen,” “Cookies & Bars,” “Slow Cooker,” “Best of the Holidays” and “Diabetic Recipes.”

Orders can be completed online. Forms also are available at henrico.us/extension, the Extension office, any Henrico library or by calling (804) 501-5160. A check or money order payable to Henrico 4-H Fund must accompany each order. All orders and payments are due by Monday, Oct. 31.

Orders will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the loading dock of the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

