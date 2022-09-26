ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown performs with backing track and no band

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown performed without a band in Leeds on Sunday, 25 September, prompting angry responses from fans who compared the gig to “karaoke.”

“Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at Leeds tonight with no band. I’m a lifelong fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes,” one concertgoer wrote on Twitter.

Other attendees were quick to defend the F.E.A.R. singer.

“It’s Ian Brown solo artist - the clue’s in the title,” one fan wrote.

