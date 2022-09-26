Eliud Kipchoge has shown why running is much more than just a time

As Eliud Kipchoge passed through the arches of the Brandenburg Gate, the Kenyan's trademark grin broke out as the finish line came into sight. Pure joy dispelled the agony piercing through his muscles as Kipchoge broke his own staggering marathon world record by 30 seconds to win the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

A week before the London Marathon and the greatest may just have helped to sharpen the focus and banish lingering nerves for many of the more than 50,000 runners preparing for the start line in southeast London this Sunday.

Kipchoge’s greatness goes beyond his athletic gifts though, even if the 37-year-old has defied Father Time and the cruel reality and unpredictable nature of the 26.2 mile distance. Instead, Kipchoge has rattled off 15 race victories from 17 attempts across nine years.

Joining Berlin, this icon has graced the streets of Hamburg, Rotterdam, Chicago, Rio de Janeiro, Sapporo, Tokyo and, of course, London, which has been fortunate enough to provide the stage for four glorious victories.

How can the elite field not dare to dream after witnessing yet another superhuman effort? The goals for amateur runners will, of course, seem less daunting.

“Limits are there to be broken,” Kipchoge says and while sport has grown accustomed to rousing speeches of that kind, when uttered by Kipchoge it hits a little deeper. “...By you and me together. I can say that I am beyond happy today that the official world record is once again faster. Thank you to all the runners in the world that inspire me every day to push myself whereby I hope this result will inspire you to break your own limits.

“Whether that is your first run, a new personal best and anything in between. Believe that with the right heart and mind you can achieve greatness in all of life.”

And that is the legacy of Kipchoge – beyond a stunning collection of times and medals, it is sometimes forgotten how formidable Kipchoge was over 5,000m on the track, a world champion in Paris in 2003 and silver medalist at Beijing 2008. Lured by his genetic gifts to prosper over 26 miles no doubt, but the roads have resonated more with his feet than the track, allowing him to arguably transmit his philosophy much further than Usain Bolt could through his dominance at championships. It doesn’t apply to just runners either – the millions who gather at every corner can maybe transfer this Kipchoge magic from athletic ambition to struggles in everyday life.

There would have been undoubted disappointment from British fans and organisers when Kipchoge opted for Berlin over London this year. But now this legendary moment can resonate en route from Greenwich Park to Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf and back across the Thames up to Westminster and Buckingham Palace. In a shade over two hours, Kipchoge has shown why running is much more than just a time.

Yours,

Jack Rathborn

Assistant sport editor