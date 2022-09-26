ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Neville: Government’s ‘shock’ mini-budget didn’t ‘read the room’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 2 days ago

The government’s economic policies announced last week were a “shock,” former footballer Gary Neville has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng ’s mini-budget offered tax cuts to millionaires and lifted the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

“It didn’t feel like it was reading the room in this country, when people are desperately worrying over the winter about how they are going to heat their homes,” Mr Neville said at the Labour party conference in Blackpool on Monday, 26 September.

