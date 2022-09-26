ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers.

The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1%, to 3,655.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329.60 points, or 1.1%, to 29,260.81.

The Nasdaq fell 65 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1.4%, to 1,655.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,111.14 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is down 7,077.49 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,842.05 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 589.43 points, or 26.3%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock Indexes#Government Bonds#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#British#Treasury#The Federal Reserve
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Dow Falls into Bear Market as S&P Hits New Year Low

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in bear market territory, and S&P 500 hit a new low for the year in Monday's session. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Reilly, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "I think what this market really needs is for the two things that are really driving the narrative: for Treasury yields to stop being parabolic to the upside to have effectively priced in where we think monetary policy is going," he said, "and the strength in the dollar really has to come off the boil."
STOCKS
msn.com

U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Asian shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day ended with mixed results on Wall Street as markets churn over the prospect of a possible recession. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index sank 2.1% to 26,020.56 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 2.8% to 2,161.95. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.8% to 6,442.40.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets slide 1.8% as investors digest more interest rate hikes

European stocks closed lower Thursday, as investors digested news from the U.S. Federal Reserve, Swiss central bank, and Bank of England as they opted to hike rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.8% with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory except banks and basic resources, which were flat.
STOCKS
Los Angeles Times

Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
STOCKS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
93K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy