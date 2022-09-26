ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle MacLachlan Had No Idea What EDM Was Until ‘Confess, Fletch’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Kyle MacLachlan has a confession to make: He doesn’t listen to EDM.

The “ Confess , Fletch ” star revealed that his “quirky” character was scripted to be a fan of electronic dance music, which MacLachlan was not familiar with prior to filming.

The script “initially said, ‘EDM,’ and I didn’t know what that meant when I first started out, so I was like, ‘OK,'” MacLachlan said.

“They said, ‘It’s electronic dance music,’ and I said, ‘Oh, OK, great. I do love some of that. I like electronica a little bit,'” MacLachlan told ScreenRant . “So then Greg said, ‘Well, why don’t you bring me some suggestions of music that you like.’ So I started listening to EDM and I don’t even remember the name of the bands, but I was all over the place.”

The “Dune” alum added, “I wanted something that was kind of…I guess the rationale for it was here’s a guy who’s very, very caught up in his head and plotting and planning, and the EDM is an opportunity for him to sort of forget about all that. It’s basically just like playing a video game, it’s his equivalent to a video game, so you just go mindless for a while and just do this crazy thing.”

The EDM fandom also gave a “kind of European weird energy to the character” MacLachlan said, saying, “like he spends time somewhere in some small German community dancing around with other strange people all wearing various types of clothing.”

MacLachlan has been open about his dedication to delving into his past characters, like recently playing Thomas Edison in August 2020 with “Tesla.”

“There is a huge amount of research material, as you can imagine,” MacLachlan told IndieWire of researching the finite details for a role. “My job was to try and find the person in all of that and I was actually helped quite a bit. There is film of him entertaining visitors to his factory, moving through space, talking, doing interviews. That was really helpful just to get mannerisms and look at his face and try to bring myself closer to the person.”

“Twin Peaks” famously utilized atmospheric electronic music for its iconic score thanks to the haunting main theme composed by frequent Lynch collaborator Angelo Badalamenti .

