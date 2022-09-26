ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Edward Snowden gets Russian citizenship and everyone's making the same point

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

People are slightly concerned for Edward Snowden after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him Russian citizenship shortly after announcing a partial mobilization of reservists.

Snowden, a former US intelligence consultant who leaked classified information from the NSA concerning mass surveillance on citizens, has been living in asylum in Russia for nine years.

In 2020, Snowden and his wife applied for Russian citizenship after the two announced they were expecting a baby to prevent separation of the three.

On Monday, his wishes came true after Putin granted him citizenship. While this is a win for Snowden, some people pointed out the particularly grim timing of it.

Last week, Putin announced 300,000 troops would be mobilizing to fight in the Ukraine war, leading to uproar in Russia.

With Snowden's new citizenship status some who think he could be drafted to the Russian military.

"Putin signed a decree granting edward snowden russian citizenship does that make him draft eligible?" Ian asked.

"Pretty sure Putin gave Edward Snowden citizenship so he could draft him to go die in Ukraine," a Twitter user wrote.

However, luckily for Snowden it seems being drafted to the Russian military is unlikely.

RIA , a Russian state news organization, reported that Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, said Snowden would not be part of the partial mobilization since he did not serve in the Russian army.

Typically in Russia, all male citizens 18-27 must serve in the military for at least 12 months as part of the mandatory military service.

In response to receiving Russian citizenship, Snowden tweeted that "a little stability will make a difference for my family." Despite living in Russia, Snowden previously said he and his wife were planning on raising their children "with all the values of the America we love".

