Portland, OR

Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.

The flavors, which will be available starting Sept. 30, include “Jack-o’-Lantern Pumpkin Bread,” “Black Cat Licorice and Lavender,” “The Great Candycopia,” “Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters” and “Double Bubble Toil and Trouble.”

On Halloween, free kid scoops and “ pup cups ” will be given to all children and woofers dressed in costumes. See full descriptions for Salt & Straw’s “ice scream” menu below:

Jack-o’-Lantern Pumpkin Bread : “Hidden away in the back of an old cupboard is Grandma’s secret book of family spells. Wait, we mean … recipes. A whispered incantation: One crooked smile of Jack, a pinch of warm spice, the tender hunks of just-baked pumpkin bread, and generous swaths of whipped cream cheese frosting will leave you enchanted.

Jack-o’-lantern pumpkin bread. | Photo courtesy: Salt & Straw

Black Cat Licorice & Lavender : “Rounding the corner with a ghastly squeal, a jet-black figure pounces on your shadow. In this ominous, unexpected flavor, we’ve conjured up superstition with a silky, pitch-dark anise and fennel caramel with luminous salted lavender ice cream. We wouldn’t turn our backs if we were you.”

Black Cat Licorice & Lavender | Photo courtesy: Salt & Straw
The Great Candycopia : “As darkness falls across the land, the candy-making hour is close at hand. Swarms of house-made trick-or-treat favorites — Kit Kats, Reese’s, Snickers, Heath bars — are transformed into milk chocolate-buried crispy feuilletine, peanut butter trapped inside walls of chocolate, and almonds smothered in bourbon-vanilla toffee, before getting folded into a diabolically delicious salted butterscotch ice cream, stuck for eternity.”

The Great Candycopia. | Photo courtesy: Salt & Straw

Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters : “One, two, ten prickles along your skin. Dozens of critters are hiding in the grass by way of this matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets. Don Bugito in Oakland provided the delicious bugs, we delivered the creepy.

Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters. | Photo courtesy: Salt & Straw

(Vegan) Double Bubble Toil & Trouble : “In the middle of our lab, a cauldron boils. Into the pot goes every color of fruit, while puffs of ethereal blue fizzle and shoot. Under midnight’s dark cloak, elements together boil and smoke. Our kitchen together had their fun, creating this potion of bright bubble gum.”

Double Bubble Toil & Trouble. | Photo courtesy: Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw currently has three ice cream shops in Portland, one in Lake Oswego, one in Eugene and one in Beaverton. The company also operates three stores in the Seattle area.

