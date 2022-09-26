ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves visit White House, honored for 2021 World Series win

By Brendan Robertson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13elpW_0iB52mMV00


By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win. He called their drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” Biden welcomed the champs for a packed East Room ceremony on Monday. They got in their White House visit with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin again. The Braves are just two wins behind first place in the National League East. Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk says he hopes they’ll be back to the White House again soon.

