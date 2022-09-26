ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

How the Nets' culture worried Kevin Durant more than anything and caused summer chaos

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdbWN_0iB52Lj000

It wasn’t about anything personally, per se, but when Kevin Durant talked with Nets brass about being traded out of Brooklyn, it was because he was worried about the culture that wasn’t quite right within the organization.

“My whole thing was I wanted everyone to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player every day," Durant said Monday during Nets media day. "I felt things were getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or this guy’s not around or just the circumstances. I thought we could have fought through that a little more and focused on the guys that were here a little bit more.”

Indeed, the Nets’ 2021-22 season was hamstrung by numerous factors, from injuries to Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, but one of the biggest issues KD pointed to was how the Nets, 27-15 when he hurt his knee in January, went into a tailspin and lost 10 in a row at one point.

“When I was out, I was like, we shouldn’t be losing some of these games regardless of who is on the floor. I was more so worried how we were approaching every day as a basketball team and I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that held us back,” Durant said. “Championship teams do that. You saw it with Steph Curry and the Warriors. I felt we had enough talent to do that, and that’s what brought up some doubt in my mind, was if we have adversity, can we push through that?”

To KD, it was more about the journey than the destination, and because he didn’t want to affect the season, he waited until this summer to tell Nets brass how he felt. It took all summer to work it out, but Durant is back, and he got his point across.

“It was a matter of team building. I know it was hard, but I thought we could fight through it, and I didn’t like it being about just me,” he said. “That’s what great teams do: regardless of anyone being out of the lineup, the train just keeps going. Steve (Nash) agreed with me, so it’s not like we were on different pages. I’m glad we were able to talk through it.”

Durant likes what the Nets did this summer, adding Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris among others and re-upping some of their own free agents, and he believes the 2022-23 Nets will be better simply because of those who are back that went through the fire last year.

“I think that with all the adversity we had last year, guys will be working to be better and not make that a trend,” Durant said

Clearly, in his mind, the free agents the Nets did add (including the opted-n Kyrie Irving) prove that the chaos in Brooklyn didn’t deter anyone outside the organization, and Durant isn’t worried about anyone believing the Nets are an untenable rubber band about to snap at any time.

“We got some good guys here that chose to come here this summer, so I guess it didn’t matter to them too much,” Durant sad. “We know how the NBA is; it’s a business, and once business is involved, sometimes relationships may hit forks in the road, but at the end of the day, people understand what we bring to the court and understand how we play. We want to bring respect to our name on the court, around the league. The other stuff we’ll figure out, and that’s just the nature of the game at this point.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Basketball Player#Nets
The Spun

Nets Veteran Has Brutally Honest Admission On Durant Drama

Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris may have just dropped the funniest quote you'll hear all week. Morris, who signed with the Nets this offseason, addressed the recent drama involving Kevin Durant. Morris isn't worried about the recent rift between Durant and the Nets because he believes it's human nature. "You...
BROOKLYN, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy