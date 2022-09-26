ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County orders some residents to evacuate, 8 p.m. countywide curfew due to Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials issued an evacuation order, effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The order was for residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide, Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland and low-lying areas in Zone B, the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Putnam County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Evacuations effective 1 pm for residents with pets; special needs shelters to open at 1 pm

September 28, 2022 – Effective at 1 p.m. today, residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland, as well as the following low-lying areas in Zone B – the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods. Non-elevated homes in the low-lying areas of our Zone F, which is the area surrounding and near Crescent Lake and Dead Lake to include Daytona North are also in the evacuation order.
PALM COAST, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Evacuation Order Zones A and D

The Following is an Evacuation Order for Zones A and D – Hurricane Ian. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nassau County has issued an Evacuation Order for Evacuation Zones A and D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters

'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate Carwash to Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
MIDDLEBURG, FL

