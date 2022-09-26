Read full article on original website
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
News4Jax.com
Clay residents get ready, officials say area could see flooding countywide as Hurricane Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are warning of potential flooding countywide. That includes perpetually flooded areas like Black Creek as well as small street flooding because of concerns that the ground is already heavily saturated. Chris Hedden has his pontoon boat ready to sail out if things...
Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'
Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Hurricane Ian: Residents around Black Creek prepare for flooding
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents living near Black Creek are battening down the hatches in anticipation of severe flooding resulting from Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon at the Black Creek Boat Ramp, we ran into two gentlemen pulling their jet skis out of the water. One of...
Clay County expects 15 inches of rain, moderate to major flooding due to Hurricane Ian
Emergency Management Director John Ward gave updates Wednesday with ASL interpreter Gemma Reed.Clay County Government Facebook. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that residents along Black Creek need to adhere to the evacuation orders as predictions for flooding from Hurricane Ian increase to approximately 15 inches.
News4Jax.com
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County orders some residents to evacuate, 8 p.m. countywide curfew due to Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials issued an evacuation order, effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The order was for residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide, Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland and low-lying areas in Zone B, the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods.
actionnewsjax.com
‘I will never leave’: Putnam County recommends neighbors evacuate for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today. With continued team coverage Action News Jax was in Putnam County speaking with someone who lives in a flood-prone area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Putnam County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
askflagler.com
Evacuations effective 1 pm for residents with pets; special needs shelters to open at 1 pm
September 28, 2022 – Effective at 1 p.m. today, residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland, as well as the following low-lying areas in Zone B – the Bulowville neighborhoods east of John Anderson Highway and the Palm Drive and Lambert Avenue neighborhoods. Non-elevated homes in the low-lying areas of our Zone F, which is the area surrounding and near Crescent Lake and Dead Lake to include Daytona North are also in the evacuation order.
Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. The evacuation order is as of 8:00 a.m. Check the map below for evacuation zones in the county. It is unknown at this time when residents will be...
fernandinaobserver.com
Evacuation Order Zones A and D
The Following is an Evacuation Order for Zones A and D – Hurricane Ian. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nassau County has issued an Evacuation Order for Evacuation Zones A and D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate
Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters
'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
News4Jax.com
Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
