Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing several charges after foot chase with police
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police received a call of someone walking with a firearm. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond.
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjpf.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
KFVS12
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. $20 million to fund grain storage for tornado-impacted farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. $20 million to fund grain storage for...
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
KFVS12
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27. According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. One of the drivers, a...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
westkentuckystar.com
Two hospitalized after shooting, standoff in Metropolis
An altercation Saturday night in Metropolis resulted in shots fired and two people hospitalized by the time the scene was cleared on Sunday morning. According to Metropolis Police, officers went to a home in the 400 block of West 20th Street just before 11 p.m. They said a 33-year-old man...
kbsi23.com
Rainbow fentanyl poses serious threat to youth, DEA special agent says
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s designed to look like candy, but it’s far from sweet. Commonly known as rainbow fentanyl and made to look like candies such as SweeTarts and Skittles, this drug is targeted at children and other young adults. It can come in a variety of forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office using whole body contraband detection system
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has new technology to detect contraband being brought into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners purchased a Command Sourcing B-Scan Whole Body Contraband Detection System. The new system, already in...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
KFVS12
Parole denied for Heath High School shooter
Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Dry conditions take a toll on business for farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally...
Comments / 0