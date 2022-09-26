CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a teenage girl from the city was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was struck by a tire and a rim that flew off a pickup truck. Police said the 13-year-old girl was struck while walking across Dyer Avenue near Oxford Street at about 3:30 p.m. She was with two friends.

