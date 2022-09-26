ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Lane shifts to continue at Providence Viaduct on I-95 north

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will continue to shift lanes on the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct on Thursday night. Drivers are advised to keep to the far right for easiest access to the Route 146 State Offices exit. The DOT is expected...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State leaders break ground for East Bay Bike Path bridges project

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Upgrades are coming to the East Bay Bike Path. After three years of detours due to structurally deficient bridges, Rhode Island leaders broke ground today on a project to fix the problem. Frequent users of the East Bay Bike Path in Barrington and Warren say...
BARRINGTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to detour 4 routes ahead of Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the the biggest WaterFire event of the year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is detouring four routes. RIPTA said Tuesday it will detour Route 50: Douglas Avenue/Bryant University, Route 55: Admiral/Providence College, Route 56: Chalkstone Avenue, and Route 57: Smith Street to accommodate the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

No official action taken to address Providence school bus service and staff shortages

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Board of Directors met on Wednesday afternoon to speak about recent cancellations and their impact on Providence students. RIPTA leaders say recent service cancellations were prompted by a critical shortage of bus drivers, however; the driver’s union says the transit authority is overpromising routes, leaving them no choice but to under-deliver.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
BARRINGTON, RI
#Linus Traffic#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dot
Turnto10.com

State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

City of Providence expands free WiFi at 11 city parks

(WJAR) — Providence city leaders announced on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at 11 city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi made the announcement at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The internet access was made available using American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Access to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Cranston girl struck by wheel that broke off pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a teenage girl from the city was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was struck by a tire and a rim that flew off a pickup truck. Police said the 13-year-old girl was struck while walking across Dyer Avenue near Oxford Street at about 3:30 p.m. She was with two friends.
CRANSTON, RI
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI

