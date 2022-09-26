Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
news3lv.com
Emma's House Inc. focusing on women and their resilience journey
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Emma's House Inc. is taking time to focus on women and their resilience journeys. Joining us now with more is the founder of Emma's House, Shameka Green, and the owner of 'Paint With Angelique,' Angelique Daniels.
news3lv.com
Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
news3lv.com
How to celebrate National Coffee Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180 launches new campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "I Stand With Kids" is a new campaign that was recently launched by the Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180. CEO Jana Wilcox Lavin joined us to share all of the details. Visit StandWithKidsNV.com to learn more.
cwlasvegas.com
Sweet and playful Joe Star available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Star from the Nevada SPCA joined us in studio on Monday!. He's a shy but sweet and playful 5-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home. Lori Heeren with Nevada SPCA joined us to share more about Joe!
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
news3lv.com
Golden Knights to honor 1 October survivors, first responders on 5th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be reaching out to the community in a special way on the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting this Saturday. The team announced Wednesday that they would host a blood drive and unveil a new police cruiser to honor victims, first responders, and community members affected by the tragedy.
news3lv.com
EMT recounts One October massacre as five-year anniversary approaches
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Glen Simpson has been an EMT in Southern Nevada since 2004. On October 1, 2017, he was the supervisor of 17 Community Ambulance personnel. They were assigned to work at the Route 91 Festival. Four others were there off-duty. And as Glen always did, they...
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport continues to see steady increase in passengers as summer winds down
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport continues to see steady growth in passengers visiting Las Vegas as the summer months wind down. According to newly released data, the airport saw 4,642,120 passengers entered Harry Reid Airport last month, a 22 percent increase compared to August 2021. Overall...
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
nypressnews.com
These old boots became part of a very big story at the Las Vegas music festival shooting
Watch the new Paramount+ docu-series “11 Minutes” — a story of humanity and survival, told through emotional firsthand accounts and never-before-seen footage of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Streaming Sept. 27 only on Paramount+. Five years ago, my life changed forever. And when it...
Pet of the week: Toby
Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat. The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season. According to a post from the orchard on...
