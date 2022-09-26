ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Emma's House Inc. focusing on women and their resilience journey

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Emma's House Inc. is taking time to focus on women and their resilience journeys. Joining us now with more is the founder of Emma's House, Shameka Green, and the owner of 'Paint With Angelique,' Angelique Daniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights to honor 1 October survivors, first responders on 5th anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be reaching out to the community in a special way on the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting this Saturday. The team announced Wednesday that they would host a blood drive and unveil a new police cruiser to honor victims, first responders, and community members affected by the tragedy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

LAS VEGAS, NV

