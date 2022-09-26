ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0kxP_0iB50gzj00

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department.

HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to a police report obtained by News13, a white car belonging to the victim that had been hit by multiple gunshots was found parked on the road in front of the home. Police also seized a loaded magazine from the pocket of a jacket belong to the victim.

The victim was treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital, the report said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Wilmington man arrested after damaging property during shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested Demirion Barnett, 18, after a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Emory Street on September 19. The shooting only resulted in property damage and no individuals were injured. Barnett was arrested on September 28 at the 600 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown PD: Man arrested for fraud

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday arrested Miguel Holmes (20) on multiple fraud-related charges. According to GPD, Holmes ordered smart board screens and mounts worth $23,328 and took possession of them before cancelling the payment. He also wrote a counterfeit check worth $9,000 to purchase a box truck for his […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longs, SC
Longs, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

M.B.P.D Is Searching For Suspect With A Large Back Tattoo

Police are searching for a man suspected to have broken into several cars in the Market Common area on Sunday night. Several cameras captured the person involved in the incidents, which revealed a large tattoo on the suspect’s back. If you have any information on identifying this man police are asking that you contact the intel unit or call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Crabapple Drive#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
wbtw.com

Serious injuries reported in Conway-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injures were reported Tuesday in a crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 5:07 p.m. in the area of Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run, HCFR said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 📲 Download...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Overnight fire damages home near Aynor; 1 person displaced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross is providing assistance to one person who was forced out of their home by a fire early Wednesday morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:58 a.m. to the fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road. No injuries […]
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

78K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy