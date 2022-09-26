1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department.

HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to a police report obtained by News13, a white car belonging to the victim that had been hit by multiple gunshots was found parked on the road in front of the home. Police also seized a loaded magazine from the pocket of a jacket belong to the victim.

The victim was treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital, the report said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.

