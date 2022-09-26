Read full article on original website
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Centre Daily
Commanders at Cowboys: WR Curtis Samuel Reveals No. 1 Concern
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders started the season with a home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that contest, the Commanders offense converted 70 percent of their third-down attempts, gained nearly 400 yards and found the end zone in three of the four quarters played. Receiver Curtis Samuel was...
Centre Daily
Doug Pederson, Jalen Hurts Discuss Their Time Together Two Years Ago
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts entered the NFL under less-than-ideal circumstances. Drafted in the second round in 2020, he was about to watch up close a Super Bowl-winning team from just two years earlier implode. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz was dreadful and got benched after Week 12. The entire league...
Centre Daily
Christian McCaffrey Dealing with Thigh Injury
Wednesdays are typically an off day for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. At first glance of the injury report, I didn't think much of it until I did a double take and realized he had an actual injury designation (thigh) rather than what it normally lists - (rest). Head...
Yardbarker
Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad
The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
Yardbarker
Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad
Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
FOX Sports
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Carl Jones on UCLA’s Pass Rush, Laiatu Latu Facing Washington
UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. spoke to the media following the team's Tuesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Jones talked about how the Bruins plan to slow down Washington's pass attack, the development of his teammate John Humphrey, the internal competition among the edge rushers and how Laiatau Latu is helping them prepare to face his old team.
Yardbarker
The Titans Add A Key Veteran On Defense
The Tennessee Titans finally caught a break after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. However, it was not an impressive victory because they nearly allowed the Raiders to tie the game in the second half. Tennessee’s defense couldn’t contain Las Vegas’ passing game, giving up 300 yards....
Centre Daily
Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco, Rutgers’ Adam Korsak Among Wave Of Australian Punters
It’s difficult for anybody to move across the country to pursue a college education, let alone travel halfway around the world to play a sport you barely know. But that’s exactly what Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco did when he arrived on campus in January 2021. “Just moving...
