Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passes at 68
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passed away Wednesday at the age of 68. Dane, a Martin native who lived in Memphis in recent years, dedicated 41 years of service in a variety of roles on campus. His job titles included internal auditor, director of financial...
thunderboltradio.com
Last Second Touchdown Downs Union City Middle School in Bowl Game
Those two adjectives best summed up the feelings of everyone wearing Purple and Gold Tuesday night as the Union City Middle School football team closed its season with a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to Crockett County in an NWMSAA bowl game at South Gibson County High School. School Communications Director Mike...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Monday, September 26
In high school football Friday night, the Lake County Falcons defeated Gibson County 62-7. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said…. Assistant Coach Hunter Short talked about some of the best players that night…. This week, the Falcons will face West Carroll at home in their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
thunderboltradio.com
Black Oak Student Honored as “Student Spotlight” for September
A Black Oak student has been selected as the “Student Spotlight” for the month of September. Obion County School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said AftenJoseph Dunnagan, better known as “AJ”, has been chosen for the honor. “AJ” was recommended for the monthly school system recognition by...
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin collaboration brings more music to Greenfield School students
For the first time in years, more music instruction is now available to Greenfield School students. Thanks to a new partnership with UT Martin Department of Music Education, students are now offered choir and general musical instruction two days per week instead of one. Along with one period of instruction...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBBJ
Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer have new title holders
JACKSON, Tenn.– Two crowns were awarded to new title holders. The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Pageant was held Sunday night with a large number of the community in attendance. All of the contestants displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant in hopes of winning the two...
thunderboltradio.com
James Lee Choate – 78 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for James Lee Choate, age 78, of Union City. Services will take place at 12:00 on Friday, September 30th of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Hogg’s Heaven Farm continuing to take precautions to prevent risk of bird flu
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected near Kentucky’s border in Tennessee. To protect all domestic poultry in the state, Tennessee prohibited events like shows, exhibitions and livestock sales for the time being. Animal health officials have even established a surveillance zone...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County
Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park First Amendment Day Draws 3,000
Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan nonprofit foundation that fosters First Amendment freedoms for all, hosted its inaugural First Amendment Day Festival at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tenn. More than 3,000 guests experienced a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations.
WLWT 5
Survivor of 1997 Kentucky school shooting after parole decision: 'I think that is justice'
Missy Jenkins Smith did not sleep well the night before a parole board was scheduled to deliberate on Michael Carneal's parole. Carneal was 14 when he shot Smith and seven other fellow students on Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in West Paducah. He killed three fellow classmates – Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger.
Murray Ledger & Times
Mural coming to downtown Murray’s east entrance
MURRAY – A large mural is coming to downtown Murray, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope to have it completed by Murray State University’s homecoming weekend. The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments last week approved a dimensional variance request to allow the painting of a 10-by-79-foot mural directly on the east side of the building at 300 Main St. The mural will be visible when driving into town on KY 94/Main Street, and the CVB will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the mural, the BZA staff report said. CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said maintenance will be written into the muralist’s contract, and it will be maintained when necessary, including recoating or sealcoat work.
thunderboltradio.com
Rutherford native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy
GULFPORT, Miss. – Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Lt. Trey Wiese, a Rutherford native, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the...
Comments / 0