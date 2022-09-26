Read full article on original website
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday’s Injury Report
HOUSTON — Brevin Jordan missed the Houston Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and there is a chance the second-year prospect could miss his second consecutive game. The Texans released the first of three injury reports, which highlighted Jordan as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. Jordan...
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
49ers Need the Defense to Sustain Elite Level to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Lost in the debacle against the Broncos on Sunday night was the valiant performance from the 49ers defense. DeMeco Ryans had his side playing lights out. It was nothing short of elite, stellar and impressive. A whopping nine points were allowed by the defense, which is something every team in the league would sign up for. Unfortunately, the offense didn't want to wake up for their matchup and completely squandered a stout performance from the defense.
Centre Daily
Eagles Start Work Week with Lengthy But Manageable Injury Report
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were without star receiver A.J. Brown and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay as preparation for the return of Doug Pederson and the improved Jacksonville Jaguars ramped on Wednesday. Brown, who is expecting the birth of his second child this fall, was not in attendance due to...
Centre Daily
Packers-Patriots Injury Report: LaFleur Looks Back (Not Forward) in Adjusting Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t want to talk about next week’s game in London. Period. Asked how the team’s maiden trek overseas would impact this week’s practices for the game against the New England Patriots, LaFleur said, “Nothing. Nothing. You look ahead in this league, you get your ass whipped. Bottom line.”
Centre Daily
Doug Pederson, Jalen Hurts Discuss Their Time Together Two Years Ago
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts entered the NFL under less-than-ideal circumstances. Drafted in the second round in 2020, he was about to watch up close a Super Bowl-winning team from just two years earlier implode. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz was dreadful and got benched after Week 12. The entire league...
Centre Daily
Patriots ‘Dr. Belichick’: Mum on Mac; Reveals Potential Starting QB
FOXBORO — When it comes to the types of New England Patriots head coaching press conferences, there is ‘standard-Bill Belichick’ … and then there is ‘prime-Bill Belichick.’. Patriots media, along with much of the fan base, were treated to a version of the prime variety...
Centre Daily
Montravius Adams Ready to Return as Starter for Steelers Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a depth chart change on defense, moving Montravius Adams to the starting nose tackle over Tyson Alualu. It's not the first time Adams has started for the Steelers, but certainly a good feeling for the young veteran to earn a larger role. Adams, who...
Centre Daily
Previewing the Denver Broncos Defense
After trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, the narrative surrounding the Denver Broncos would be if they finally could take the next step back toward contention. They're off to a decent start with a 2-1 record, but their offense has had very little to do with that success.
Centre Daily
Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
Yardbarker
Injury Concerns Linger For The Las Vegas Raiders Amid 0-3 Skid
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in midweek preparations for the Denver Broncos, who are coming to town this Sunday. One of the lingering issues with the Silver and Black has been the injury bug. So far, it’s a mixed bag as far as who’s getting healthy, and one key contributor is still not practicing.
Centre Daily
Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad
The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve. Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.
Yardbarker
“I Hate ‘Em” Broncos’ Bradley Chubb On Rival Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos’ defensive star, Bradley Chubb, was recently asked about his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders, with their divisional clash set in a few days. Responding to Denver beat writer Mike Klis, his response was fiery, just what you would expect. “I hate ’em. To be honest...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Carl Jones on UCLA’s Pass Rush, Laiatu Latu Facing Washington
UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. spoke to the media following the team's Tuesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Jones talked about how the Bruins plan to slow down Washington's pass attack, the development of his teammate John Humphrey, the internal competition among the edge rushers and how Laiatau Latu is helping them prepare to face his old team.
Broncos injury report: Jones in concussion protocol
Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury. On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.
