Miss Michigan USA Taylor Hale Wins 'Big Brother,' Makes History

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan contestant made history last night (September 25) on the reality television show Big Brother .

Not only did Taylor Hale , the 2021 Miss Michigan USA champion, win the hit CBS television competition last night , but she also became the first Black woman to ever do so in the show's 24 seasons.

Hale, who is from West Bloomfield, beat Monte Taylor during the show's finale to take home the $750,000 grand prize. The jury of nine former houseguests voted 8 to 1 in favor of Hale. In addition, she also won America's Vote for favorite houseguest , taking home an extra $50,000.

“I am someone who has won three competitions, but I am so much more than the wins I’ve had,” Hale told the jury as she stated her case as to why she should win. “Monte may have more blood on his hands than me, but as someone who has sat on this eviction block six times on eviction night, I have bled out the most in this game, but I have bandaged myself together every single time and gotten up and continued to fight because like so many other women in the world , that’s what we have to do to get to the end.”