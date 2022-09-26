Read full article on original website
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
New Overwatch 2 accounts have to unlock old heroes, too
The old hero roster is free, but you'll have to unlock them if you never played the original Overwatch.
happygamer.com
Overwatch 2, New Players Will Have To Work Harder To Unlock Veteran Characters
Overwatch 2’s most recent choice has stoked the fires of contention. We already believe that players won’t be able to gain entry to new champions right away unless they’re willing to spend money for the privilege; of course, we’re discovering that new players won’t even get the full range of the Overwatch roster. This is a bit of a surprise since we already knew that players wouldn’t get access to new heroes immediately.
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
Update Notes For The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bring Forward The Latest Settings And Improvements
The beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II received a fairly substantial patch that not only added new content but also fixed some of the game’s most vexing problems. Now that autumn has arrived in its full glory; the time has come to start playing Call of Duty again.
Centre Daily
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know. In what celebrates all things tied to the cosmos, Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars event sees some of the franchise's most celestial creatures head into the spotlight. Sitting right at the heart of the event is Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokemon, set to make its Pokemon GO debut. Players will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy, and also have the chance to encounter more of this Pokemon throughout the event.
zycrypto.com
Kitsumon Partners With Top Gaming And NFT Platforms To Launch Its NFT Land Sale
Kitsumon, an NFT gaming platform, is happy to announce details of its highly anticipated NFT land sale that will be done in partnership with top NFT and gaming platforms. The NFT land sale comes after Kitsumon successfully held its IDO and INO. As per the announcement, the NFT Land sale will be in partnership with DareNFT, ScottyBeam, Babylons, BalthazarDAO, FantomStarter, DAOLauncher, Liquidifty, GameStation, and Synapse Network.
TechRadar
Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s ‘final free content update’ drops tomorrow
The Last Stand midseason update is the “final free content update” for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s adding a bunch of new content tomorrow. Rebirth Island fans can look forward to the Resurgence Supreme game mode adding a fun twist to the popular mode. In Resurgence Supreme, ground loot is made up of epic quality or higher items. The gameplay has also been “fine-tuned for competitive gameplay,” introducing adjustments to health points and removal of “extraneous items,” among other changes. Expect the Resurgence Countdown to be increased in the mode, although the values of each action have also been doubled to “reward active play.”
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN
Infinity Ward Promises to Improve Modern Warfare 2's Footstep Audio and Enemy Visibility Following Open Beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will balance that footstep audio before its official launch. According to a post-beta statement from developer Infinity Ward, the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel will be getting a few tweaks before it launches. “While sentiment around footstep audio was more positive in Beta Weekend Two,...
To Improve Upon The Concept Established By Its Predecessor, Warzone 2.0 Introduces A New Spin On The Genre’s Signature Gameplay Mechanic The Gradually Decreasing Playable Area To Keep Players Engaged
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is being updated to include a new battle royale feature, a dynamic circular system. Warzone is a Call of Duty series free-to-play battle royale. With the release of Modern Warfare 2 fast approaching, Warzone has been receiving changes to catch up, including a new location called Al Mazrah, more realistic item placement, updates to the Gulag, which can transform opponents into allies, and a triple circle collapse.
Fortnite update today: Ranger shotgun and Xenomorph outfit unvaulted
Now we’ve all had time to settle into the new Fortnite season, the first update has come along to give us a little taste of what’s in store over the next couple of months. Our first unvaulted weapon has appeared and a crossover skin we haven’t seen in a long time has returned to the store for a limited time. On top of that, the October content for those with a Fortnite Crew subscription has been revealed.
FIFA 23: How To Turn Off Negative Commentary
It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.
FIFA・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Long-Awaited Full Release of First-Party Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now finally play the full version of a first-party game that was initially launched over two years ago. Back in July 2020, Obsidian Entertainment released its new survival title Grounded as an early access project on both Xbox and PC. Since that time, Obsidian has continued to regularly update Grounded in the pursuit of reaching its 1.0 version. And while it took a bit to reach this point, Grounded has now formally left its early access phase.
