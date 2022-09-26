Read full article on original website
We Wish These 50 Restaurants That Closed in Maine Would Open Again
You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
Maine artists team up for new music
PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill have teamed up to create new music and have a pair of shows this weekend. The duo will be performing at One Longfellow Square on Friday night, and then they’ll be at Merry Barn in Edgecomb on Saturday.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Maine couple volunteer in Florida for Hurricane Ian response
MAINE, USA — The Red Cross has thousands of volunteers from across the country already stationed in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands more are expected to arrive once travel reopens. Two volunteers currently on the ground helping those forced to evacuate their homes are from Maine. "Right...
nbcboston.com
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
Maine OKs first religious school for tuition reimbursement
Maine is ready to fund tuition for some religious school students for the first time since a Supreme Court ruling in June ordered the state to treat those schools the same as other private schools regarding tuition reimbursement. Cheverus High School, a Jesuit college preparatory school in Portland, was the...
LePage accuses Mills, harm reduction strategies for Maine's opioid epidemic
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday said crime in Portland is out of control. He is looking to win his old job back from incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, who LePage blames for the state's opioid epidemic. LePage cited the Maine Drug Data Hub, which tracks overdose...
lpgasmagazine.com
Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall
Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
Freeport Community Center to host grief space after teenager's death
FREEPORT, Maine — Several bouquets of flowers leaned against the stone walls supporting the stairs by the main entrance of Freeport High School on Wednesday, one day after the body of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was discovered by Marine Patrol. Ferrara was a freshman at the high school. He went...
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
Portland nonprofit offers bike rides to people who can't ride by themselves
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Wheelers is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer outdoor adapted biking fun. The organization was founded in 2015 and uses adapted tricycles to offer rides to people who cannot ride a bike themselves. The tricycles are designed to hold two people; a...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
WMTW
Defense asks for forgiveness in trial against for former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine — The civil trial against the owner of a former cremation business in Lewiston is underway. Families are suing Affordable Cremation Solutions and its owner Kenneth Kincer's business in Lewiston for $5 million, claiming Kincer’s conduct was “grotesque and egregious.”. Last year, 11 bodies were...
NEWS CENTER Maine
