Portland, ME

95.9 WCYY

We Wish These 50 Restaurants That Closed in Maine Would Open Again

You can love something with your whole heart, but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it'll stick around. Things come and go in life and our favorite restaurants are some of those things. The smell of a certain meal, the taste of a specific food, the memory of a cherished moment with friends and family around a table elicits a type of nostalgia in us that’s bittersweet.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine artists team up for new music

PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill have teamed up to create new music and have a pair of shows this weekend. The duo will be performing at One Longfellow Square on Friday night, and then they’ll be at Merry Barn in Edgecomb on Saturday.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
NAPLES, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
nbcboston.com

Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines

In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
WESTBROOK, ME
Z107.3

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Colby & Gale purchases M.W. Sewall

Colby & Gale Inc., based in Damariscotta, Maine, acquired the propane, distillates and HVAC service business of M.W. Sewall Inc., headquartered in Bath, Maine. Founded in 1887 by Mark W. Sewall, M.W. Sewall had its origins in shipbuilding along the Kennebec River. Today, its square-masted schooner, the Edward Sewall, which delivered kerosene in the Caribbean through the early 1900s, remains the historic symbol on its company logo.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

