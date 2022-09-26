Vote for the Treasure Valley boys, girls soccer players of the week (Sept. 19 to 25)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman soccer player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alondra Osuna, Vallivue: Scored a buzzer-beating goal from 25 yards to earn a 1-1 tie with Skyview. She also scored on a penalty kick in a 2-1 loss to Bishop Kelly.

Alex Barrass, Skyview: Made six saves in the Hawks’ 1-1 draw with Vallivue.

Araceli Maestas, Caldwell: Made 16 saves to post shutouts against Emmett and Ridgevue. That includes 12 stops, and a penalty kick save, in a 3-0 win at Ridgevue.

Satori Zimmerman, Borah: Recorded a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Nampa.

Sammy Smith, Boise: Earned a selection to the U.S. national team at next month’s U-17 World Cup a day after recording three goals and an assist in a 6-0 rout of Owyhee.

Sophie Patterson, Eagle: Scored three times in 10 minutes in the Mustangs’ 11-0 win vs. Meridian.

BOYS SOCCER

Jaxon Berg, Capital: Poured in four goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over Middleton. He also scored in a 7-1 loss to Mountain View.

Kai Hatten, Timberline: Had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Rocky Mountain in a battle of two undefeated teams in 5A SIC play. He also had a goal and an assist in 5-0 win vs. Owyhee.

Diego Delgadillo, Weiser: Stopped 16 shots, including a penalty kick, to secure the Wolverines a 1-0 win over Ambrose.

Tye De Souza, Ridgevue: Had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 win over Emmett.

Andrew Nguyen, Bishop Kelly: Scored twice and set up two more goals in an 8-0 victory at Emmett.

Daniel Hirai, Boise: Netted two goals in a 5-0 road win at Owyhee. He also had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win vs. Nampa.