Ohio State

ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 29, 2022

Sunny and dry weather settles in over the entire state for today and tomorrow. South winds are developing today, which will help temps moderage just a bit. Evaporation and drying will step up a notch. This will allow for some harvest work in ready fields. Over the weekend, we are...
ENVIRONMENT
ocj.com

Harvest weather forecast

After summer-like heat through mid-week last week, a strong cold front ushered fall-like weather into the Ohio Valley, bringing the first reports of patchy frost to low-lying valleys Friday morning. Overall, the month of September has been above average, with temperatures running 1 to 3 degrees F above the long-term mean (1991-2020). September tends to be a drier month, even more so for much of northern, southern, and west central Ohio this year. On the other hand, wet conditions have prevailed in the Cincinnati region, across the northern Miami Valley, and much of central Ohio, with precipitation running 125% to 200% of normal in those areas. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
MARION COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | Pat Hord

Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with Pat Hord of Hord Family Farms near Bucyrus. The two talk the unique livestock and crop operation, conservation practices being put in place, a focus on environmental stewardship, and much more.
BUCYRUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 270 | Growing the Agriculture Industry One Student at a Time

On today’s episode, Matt and Dusty sit down with Kelly Burns of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and Kristi Ackerman of Junior Achievement to talk about a grant that Junior Achievement received on behalf of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The grants main focus is to encourage students to look into the vast jobs the agriculture industry offers. Joel talked with Dr. John Fulton of the Ohio State University about drone technology in agriculture. Matt then catches up with Luke Crumley and Patty Mann of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association to talk about atrazine labeling, the new voter guide, and the importance of Unleaded 88 fuel. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
OHIO STATE
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
OHIO STATE

