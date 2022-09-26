ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy

Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Man Reported Missing in Wilmington Found Safe

The man that was the subject of a large missing persons search in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday has been found, Massachusetts State Police said. Police said the 54-year-old man, who they did not name, was involved in a crash on 93 overnight, and for some reason abandoned his vehicle at the scene. When he did not return home from work his family reported him missing, and the search began, including a check of area hospitals.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
REVERE, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
BOSTON, MA

