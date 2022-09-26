Read full article on original website
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Woman hospitalized after being struck by falling light post on Boston bridge
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a light pole on the bridge she was walking on toppled over and fell on top of her. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
NECN
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy
Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
NECN
Firefighter Taken to Hospital as Crews Battle House Fire in Roslindale
Firefighters in Boston are responding Wednesday morning to a house fire in Roslindale. The house fire broke out at a home on Beech Street. The people in the home were able to exit safely. A firefighter was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS for a non-life threatening injury. Additional...
NECN
Man Reported Missing in Wilmington Found Safe
The man that was the subject of a large missing persons search in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday has been found, Massachusetts State Police said. Police said the 54-year-old man, who they did not name, was involved in a crash on 93 overnight, and for some reason abandoned his vehicle at the scene. When he did not return home from work his family reported him missing, and the search began, including a check of area hospitals.
Beverly noise rule contributed to man’s death by banning train warning, lawsuit says
The family of an Emerson College professor struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly nearly three years ago filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services did not maintain a safe station while the train operator failed to sound the train’s horn when entering the station.
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help finding missing child last seen at school
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a young girl who went missing Tuesday, Sept. 27. Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1 p.m. at Bates Elementary School in Roslindale. She was wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue...
DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment
BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
NECN
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer
A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
liveboston617.org
Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
